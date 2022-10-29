Patriots activate tackle Yodny Cajuste off injured reserve amid series of moves prior to Jets matchup

The New England Patriots have activated offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste off injured reserve amid a series of moves heading into Sunday’s AFC East matchup with the New York Jets.

Cajuste, 26, saw his 21-day return window open earlier in the week after being sidelined at the start of October due to a thumb injury. Taken in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, the 6-foot-5, 310-pound West Virginia product has played in 10 games since spending his initial regular seasons between the non-football injury list and injured reserve.

Also on Saturday, New England announced the standard elevation of center Kody Russey from the practice squad and the placement of guard Chasen Hines on injured reserve.

Russey, 23, entered the league as part of the organization’s 2022 undrafted class. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound rookie started 60 games and served as a team captain during a collegiate career that began at Louisiana Tech and ended at Houston. Scheduled to revert on Monday, Russey signed to the practice squad at its formation upon clearing waivers.

Hines, 22, was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of April’s draft. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound LSU national champion shed the non-football injury list midway through training camp en route to a spot on the 53-man roster. Hines had yet to appear in a game this fall after logging 35 games at the guard spots during his SEC tenure.

New England ruled out center David Andrews and defensive tackle Christian Barmore on the final injury report. Safety Kyle Dugger has since been downgraded from a list of seven questionable to face New York.

Kickoff at MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.