While nobody wants to hear about moral victories, it was an impressing showing from the New England Patriots on Sunday in Lambeau Field. But, with rookie Bailey Zappe under center, the result was still an overtime loss dropping the Patriots to 1-3.

Here’s who stood out for better, or for worse, from the 27-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Winner: QB Bailey Zappe. Speaking of Zappe, it was an impressive performance being thrusted into action in a difficult situation. While it obviously was not perfect, the fourth-round rookie showed poise and struck a few downfield throws off play-action. His pocket awareness should improve with more experience, which may come next Sunday if Mac Jones (ankle) and Brian Hoyer (head) are not available.

Loser: OT Isaiah Wynn. For the third straight week Wynn suffered penalty problems that put the offense behind the sticks. He got tabbed for a false start and offensive holding on back-to-back plays in the first half. And while he had a tough challenge against Rashan Gary, Wynn gave up two sacks — one knocking out Brian Hoyer, the other resulting in a fumble.

The poor play forced recent practice squad addition Marcus Cannon into action, although Wynn still rotated in at time. It would be no surprise if that becomes a more permanent change shortly.

Winner: CB Marcus Jones. While fellow rookie corner Jack Jones had perhaps the play of the day (more on that later), Marcus Jones was one of New England’s best players on Sunday. Appearing to finally earn the returner job over Myles Bryant, Jones averaged 24.5 yards on two punt returns and 27.8 yards on four kickoff returns.

After being the most dynamic returner in college football last season, Jones’ explosiveness helped the Patriots flip the field on multiple occasions. Nobody else should return kicks moving forward.

Loser: Special Teams. Despite Jones being solid in the return game, the Patriots’ special teams unit had a messy day. The unit was flagged three times, while Jake Bailey had a rough punt late in the fourth quarter that could have been costly

Even Marcus Jones had a play he might like back, trying to fake out the kick coverage instead of calling a fair catch that allowed Green Bay to down the ball at New England’s two-yard line.

Winner: CB Jack Jones. As for Jack Jones, he made the play of the day picking off an Aaron Rodgers’ out route and taking it the house for a score. He then had the quote of the day postgame: “Personally, I feel it’s disrespectful to throw an out route on me.”

The interception wasn't his only turnover of the day, as he was able to punch a ball loose and recover it on Green Bay’s opening drive. He has some work to do as a tackler, but the fearless rookie impressed in his first career start.

Winner: Run Game. It was another strong performance from Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and the Patriots’ offensive line on the ground. Harris and Stevenson found success in both duo and outside zone schemes, where the six offensive line package opened plenty of cut back lanes throughout the afternoon. Cole Strange, David Andrews, and Michael Onwenu had impressive performance along the interior.

Honorable mentions: Matthew Judon continued his strong start to the year recording another sack and what appeared to be a handful of pressures. He beat Elgton Jenkins clean in overtime that forced a Rodgers throwaway on third down.

Hunter Henry saw just four targets, hauling in two, despite Jonnu Smith leaving the game early with an ankle injury. Off initial viewing, he also seemed to continue his early-season struggles in the run game. The Patriots need more from their tight end moving forward.

Cornerback Myles Bryant appeared to have a tough time on Randall Cobb. He gave up a third down completion in overtime and was called for a questionable pass interference penalty on third down late in the fourth quarter.

Jahlani Tavai had a large role in Sunday’s defeat and was tied for second on the team with eight tackles, with some impressive ones in the open field.