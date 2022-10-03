The New England Patriots traveled to Lambeau Field in Week 4 and fell to the Green Bay Packers 27-24 in overtime.

Let’s take a look at the snap breakdown:

Offense

Total snaps: 58

LT Trent Brown* (58; 100%), LG Cole Strange* (58; 100%), C David Andrews* (58; 100%), RG Michael Onwenu* (58; 100%), WR DeVante Parker* (56; 97%), TE Hunter Henry (49; 84%), RT Isaiah Wynn* (48; 83%), QB Bailey Zappe (43; 74%), WR Nelson Agholor* (38; 66%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (32; 55%), WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey* (31; 53%), WR Kendrick Bourne (26; 45%), RB Damien Harris* (26; 45%), RT Marcus Cannon (25; 43%), TE Jonnu Smith* (17; 29%), QB Brian Hoyer* (15; 26%)

*denotes starter

Hoyer started this game and was only able to play 15 snaps before he was knocked out of the game with a concussion. This meant that the rookie Zappe had to step in and play 43 snaps in his debut against a tough opponent on the road.

The running backs saw a lot of work in this game, as expected. Rhamondre Stevenson led the team in snaps by a running back for the third straight game handling the bulk of the work. Damien Harris touched the ball a lot and ran well in his 26 snaps.

DeVante Parker led all receivers in snaps as he played 56 of the possible 58. Nelson Agholor had the next most at 38 and was able to find space a few separate times in this game.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey out-snapped Kendrick Bourne once again as he logged 31 compared to his teammate’s 26. This may have to do with the fact that Jonnu Smith was only able to play 17 snaps at tight end before leaving with an apparent ankle injury. This also meant that Hunter Henry saw increased work and was on the field for 49 of 58 snaps.

Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews and Michael Onwenu all played every snap on the offensive line and had a productive day helping create holes for the running backs. Isaiah Wynn played 48 of the snaps and struggled at times leading to some plays that hurt the Patriots big time, literally and figuratively. Marcus Cannon logged 25 snaps as he rotated in for Wynn at times and lined up as an eligible tight end on some run plays in which New England used six offensive linemen.

Defense

Total snaps: 73

CB Jonathan Jones* (73; 100%), S Devin McCourty* (73; 100%), CB Jack Jones* (72; 99%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley* (68; 93%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr.* (64; 88%), LB Matthew Judon* (57; 78%), LB Jahlani Tavai (55; 75%), S Adrian Phillips* (54; 74%), DT Davon Godchaux* (48; 66%), DT Christian Barmore* (46; 63%), S Kyle Dugger* (42; 58%), CB Myles Bryant (40, 55%), LB Anfernee Jennings (28; 38%), DT Daniel Ekuale (22; 30%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (20; 27%), LB Josh Uche (16; 22%), S Jabrill Peppers (15; 21%), LB Mack Wilson Sr.* (10; 14%)

*denotes starter

The defensive line rotated quite a bit in this game as the Packers deployed two really productive running backs in an effort to wear down the defense. Deatrich Wise Jr. played 64 of the 73 snaps and was relatively quiet as the Packers’ two stud tackles helped protect quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Davon Godchaux played 48 snaps and Christian Barmore 46. Daniel Ekuale saw 22 snaps while Carl Davis logged 20; they each saw increased play time with the absence of Lawrence Guy.

The linebackers also rotated a ton in this game, but Ja’Whaun Bentley was a constant on the field for 68 plays. Matthew Judon was the next highest with 57 on the outside and even dropped into coverage here and there. Jahlani Tavai saw his biggest role of the year and was all over the field with his on his 55 snaps. Anfernee Jennings saw 28 snaps as a rotational outside linebacker, while Josh Uche played just 16 and really only rushed the passer.

Mack Wilson was in the game early on as well, but some mistakes led to him seeing just 10 snaps when all was said and done. Raekwon McMillan did not play a single one defensively despite being active after his one-game absence.

The secondary had some constants as Jonathan Jones and Devin McCourty each played 100 percent of the snaps at corner and safety, respectively. The rookie Jack Jones had a huge impact on this game and was on the defensive side of the ball for all but one snap.

Adrian Phillips played 54 but was banged up at one point before returning to the game; Kyle Dugger played 42 snaps after being out with a knee injury last week and was relatively quiet. Myles Bryant registered 40 snaps and gave up some big catches late in the game from the slot. Jabrill Peppers was on the field for just 15 snaps to help rotate in for Phillips and Dugger.

Special Teams

Total snaps: 32

S Cody Davis (28; 88%), WR Matthew Slater (28; 88%), LB Jahlani Tavai (24; 75%), S Brenden Schooler (23; 72%), S Jabrill Peppers (18; 56%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (18; 56%), LB DaMarcus Mitchell (18; 56%), P Jake Bailey (16; 50%), LB Raekwon McMillan (16; 50%), S Adrian Phillips (13; 41%), S Kyle Dugger (11; 34%), LS Joe Cardona (11; 34%), CB Jonathan Jones (10; 31%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (10; 31%), LB Anfernee Jennings (10; 31%), LB Josh Uche (10; 31%), CB/KR/PR Marcus Jones (10; 31%), WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (9; 28%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (9; 28%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (8; 25%), CB Myles Bryant (6; 19%), CB Jack Jones (5; 16%), DT Daniel Ekuale (5; 16%), K Nick Folk (5; 16%), G Cole Strange (4; 12%), G Michael Onwenu (4; 12%), OT Trent Brown (4; 12%), OT Isaiah Wynn (4; 12%), OT Marcus Cannon (4; 12%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (4; 12%), TE Hunter Henry (3; 9%), TE Jonnu Smith (2; 6%), DT Sam Roberts (1; 3%)

With almost the full overtime period being played, 32 total special team snaps occurred in this game for the Patriots. Cody Davis and Matthew Slater unsurprisingly led the way with 28 snaps apiece; Davis had a bad penalty that put hurt New England’s field position on one drive. Jahlani Tavai saw a ton of work in this aspect of the game as well, logging 24 snaps. Schooler played 23 snaps and had a questionable penalty for a horse collar tackle.

Raekwon McMillan registered all of his work on special teams, seeing 16 snaps. Marcus Jones took over the returner duties and played really well in his 10 snaps. Fellow rookie Sam Roberts made his season debut and played one snap in the entire game, and it came on the game winning field goal as time expired.

Him lining up on the block team for this play shows that the Patriots have seen something in practice and his college film — he had five blocks at Northwest Missouri State — and hoped for a block or tip in the given situation.

Did not play

CB Shaun Wade, OL Chasen Hines, OL James Ferentz

For the second time this season Shaun Wade was active but did not see a single snap. Chasen Hines and James Ferentz also came as no real surprise as at least four of the starting offensive linemen seem to be established as every-down players.

Inactive

QB Mac Jones, WR Jakobi Meyers, DL Lawrence Guy, CB Jalen Mills, S Joshuah Bledsoe

The Patriots had five players inactive for Sunday’s game, and four of those are regular starters.

On the offensive side of the ball New England’s starting quarterback Mac Jones was out due to an ankle injury. This was no surprise as he was already ruled out on Friday’s final injury report. A bigger surprise, meanwhile, was wide receiver Jakobi Meyers being inactive. Meyers was a limited participant in practice all week and seemed as if he was in a position to suit up.

Defensively, the Patriots missed Lawrence Guy up front. The Packers ran the ball well and Guy is arguably New England’s best run stuffer. They were also without one of their top cornerbacks Jalen Mills, which also was a bit surprising as he was limited throughout the week. The only other player out for this game was Joshuah Bledsoe, who played a limited role last week against the Baltimore Ravens and is dealing with a groin issue.