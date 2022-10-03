New England Patriots links 10/03/22 - Missed it by that much: Pats put on a good show, lose in OT

TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Week 4. Matthew Judon becomes second Patriots player to have a sack in first four games of the season; Patriots snap Green Bay’s streak of 13 straight regular season home games without a giveaway after New England forced a fumble in the first quarter and picked off pass in the second quarter; More.
- Gamebook: Full Patriots at Packers Week 4 stats.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: Eight takeaways from overtime loss. 1. Play of the Game: Jack Jones’s pick-six in the first half.
- Mike Dussault’s 5 key takeaways from the OT loss in Green Bay. 1. Zappe’s up. 2. Jones boys, game changers. More.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Packers.
- Post Game Pressers: Bill Belichick - Matthew Judon - Devin McCourty - Bailey Zappe - David Andrews - Jack Jones.
- Postgame Show 10/2: Patriots fall short at Lambeau, Injury updates, Top takeaways from the loss. (1 hr 49 min.)
- Mike Reiss recaps Patriots-Green Bay, with Bailey Zappe, a fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky, replacing an injured Brian Hoyer. Zappe finished 10-of-15 for 99 yards, with one TD, in the 27-24 OT loss.
- Andrew Callahan recaps the Patriots 27-24 OT heartbreaker at Green Bay.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Instant analysis of Patriots’ 27-24 overtime loss to Packers.
- Zack Cox gives us five takeaways from Sunday’s OT loss. 1. Bailey Zappe steps up.
- Karen Guregian talks up how the Patriots showed tons of guts and resilience in Green Bay.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Undermanned, underdog Patriots force overtime but fall to Packers.
- Michael Braithwaite (PatriotsWire) 5 takeaways from Patriots’ 27-24 loss to Packers. 2. These penalties, really?
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) The Patriots stomp in an “almost win” at Lambeau Field.
- Karen Guregian finds rookie QB Bailey Zappe shows his mettle against Packers.
- Dakota Randall notes Patriots players laud Bailey Zappe for ‘amazing’ performance.
- Andrew Callahan highlights Jack Jones on his Aaron Rodgers INT: ‘It’s disrespectful to throw an out route at me.’
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Patriots rookie CB Jack Jones flashes star potential in loss to Packers.
- Dakota Randall talks about Isaiah Wynn getting benched after a disastrous half.
- Dakota Randall picks his Three Studs, Three Duds from the Patriots’ wild overtime loss.
- Keagan Stiefel questions Bill Belichick’s decision making, especially his decision to punt in OT.
- Lauren Campbell Willand relays Dez Bryant weighing in on Romeo Doubs’ incomplete pass in the end zone. /Narrator: It was an incomplete pass.
- Dakota Randall points out how at 1-3, New England is last in the division and looking up at the New York Jets.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Packers beat Patriots in overtime. In an NFL October classic, the Packers and Patriots slugged it out for three hours and were still tied, before an overtime period that saw Aaron Rodgers march his team down the field and Mason Crosby kick the game-winning field goal.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Packers vs. Patriots takeaways: Aaron Rodgers leads game-wining drive to down New England in overtime. “Of course, it’s going to be hard to win when you’re playing a third-string quarterback, but Zappe largely played well after coming in under duress. However, the play-calling down the stretch does seem like it was clearly impacted by who the Patriots had under center.” More.
- Michael Renner (PFF) NFL Week 4 Game Recap: Green Bay Packers 27, New England Patriots 24. Offensive spotlight: The duo of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson put the Patriots offense on their backs Sunday. They combined to gain 152 yards on 32 carries, with 105 of those coming after contact. Even with little threat of the passing game, the backs continually found success. More.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: Aaron Rodgers was too good.
- MMQB Staff (SI) Best NFL Week 4 performances: MMQB awards game balls. Jack Jones gets some love.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 4: Hurts at home in Philly, players and parents on football safety, and the case for Aaron Donald.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 4 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game. Patriots: “There are no moral victories in the NFL, but it’s hard to knock the Patriots for taking Green Bay deep into overtime before falling.” More.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) 2022 NFL season, Week 4: What we learned from Sunday’s games. Patriots: Bailey Zappe thrust into the spotlight. Who had Zappe as the first rookie to throw a TD pass in 2022? After Brian Hoyer was knocked out by the Packers’ Rashan Gary, Zappe was called upon — in what was supposed to be a redshirt season...
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL Week 4 overreactions and reality checks.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 4 grades. Patriots B-, Packers B.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA believes Tua Tagovailoa shouldn’t have returned last week, even if it was a back injury.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Tua Tagovailoa and the NFL’s horrible handling of head injuries.
- Judy Battista (CBS Sports) Changes coming to NFL concussion protocol a needed step for player safety.
