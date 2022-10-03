 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FINAL SCORE Patriots 24 : 27 Packers (OT)

New England Patriots links 10/03/22 - Missed it by that much: Pats put on a good show, lose in OT

Daily news and links for Monday.

By Marima
Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Rookie CB Jack Jones tries to intercept an overthrown pass. Jones had a terrific game in his first start.
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

TEAM TALK

  • Post Game Notes: Week 4. Matthew Judon becomes second Patriots player to have a sack in first four games of the season; Patriots snap Green Bay’s streak of 13 straight regular season home games without a giveaway after New England forced a fumble in the first quarter and picked off pass in the second quarter; More.
  • Gamebook: Full Patriots at Packers Week 4 stats.
  • Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: Eight takeaways from overtime loss. 1. Play of the Game: Jack Jones’s pick-six in the first half.
  • Mike Dussault’s 5 key takeaways from the OT loss in Green Bay. 1. Zappe’s up. 2. Jones boys, game changers. More.
  • Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Packers.
  • Post Game Pressers: Bill Belichick - Matthew Judon - Devin McCourty - Bailey Zappe - David Andrews - Jack Jones.
  • Postgame Show 10/2: Patriots fall short at Lambeau, Injury updates, Top takeaways from the loss. (1 hr 49 min.)

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Packers beat Patriots in overtime. In an NFL October classic, the Packers and Patriots slugged it out for three hours and were still tied, before an overtime period that saw Aaron Rodgers march his team down the field and Mason Crosby kick the game-winning field goal.
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Packers vs. Patriots takeaways: Aaron Rodgers leads game-wining drive to down New England in overtime. “Of course, it’s going to be hard to win when you’re playing a third-string quarterback, but Zappe largely played well after coming in under duress. However, the play-calling down the stretch does seem like it was clearly impacted by who the Patriots had under center.” More.
  • Michael Renner (PFF) NFL Week 4 Game Recap: Green Bay Packers 27, New England Patriots 24. Offensive spotlight: The duo of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson put the Patriots offense on their backs Sunday. They combined to gain 152 yards on 32 carries, with 105 of those coming after contact. Even with little threat of the passing game, the backs continually found success. More.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: Aaron Rodgers was too good.
  • MMQB Staff (SI) Best NFL Week 4 performances: MMQB awards game balls. Jack Jones gets some love.
  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 4: Hurts at home in Philly, players and parents on football safety, and the case for Aaron Donald.
  • NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 4 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game. Patriots: “There are no moral victories in the NFL, but it’s hard to knock the Patriots for taking Green Bay deep into overtime before falling.” More.
  • Around the NFL (NFL.com) 2022 NFL season, Week 4: What we learned from Sunday’s games. Patriots: Bailey Zappe thrust into the spotlight. Who had Zappe as the first rookie to throw a TD pass in 2022? After Brian Hoyer was knocked out by the Packers’ Rashan Gary, Zappe was called upon — in what was supposed to be a redshirt season...
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL Week 4 overreactions and reality checks.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 4 grades. Patriots B-, Packers B.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA believes Tua Tagovailoa shouldn’t have returned last week, even if it was a back injury.
  • Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Tua Tagovailoa and the NFL’s horrible handling of head injuries.
  • Judy Battista (CBS Sports) Changes coming to NFL concussion protocol a needed step for player safety.

