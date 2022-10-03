Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins returns for a 4th stint with the Patriots

Fourth time being the charm? The New England Patriots and veteran linebacker Jamie Collins are hoping that is the case. After all, the two will join forces again as was confirmed by his agent David Canter.

The reunion will happen two weeks after Collins was in Foxborough for a free agency visit. Whether he will join the active roster or practice squad is not yet clear.

Collins, 32, has a long history with the organization.

The Patriots originally selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft and he developed into one of the NFL’s most versatile linebackers and a starting member of New England’s defense over the next few years. However, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns midway through the 2016 season.

He spent two-and-a-half years with the Browns but was released in 2019, paving the way for a return to New England. Following a successful one-year stint with his former team, Collins left again.

This time, he joined the Detroit Lions on a three-year free agency deal but early in his second season was cut again. Collins eventually re-signed with the Patriots once more, spending the remainder of the 2021 season in New England.

All in all, he has appeared in a combined 131 regular season and playoff games over the course of his career in the NFL. He registered a combined 761 tackles, 29.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles and 14 interceptions, and furthermore scored a pair of touchdowns via a fumble return and a pick-six. He was also voted a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro selection once (2015), and won a Super Bowl with the Patriots (2014).

With Collins now set to join the mix, the Patriots will have seven off-ball linebackers under contract. Ja’Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan, Mack Wilson and Jahlani Tavai are on the active team, with Harvey Langi and Cameron McGrone on the practice squad; McGrone, however, has missed some practice time recently due to an apparent injury.