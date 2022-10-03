To close out Week 4 we have a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams (+2) and the San Francisco 49ers (-2). This prime time game will be played at Levi’s Stadium, giving the 49ers home field advantage.

Los Angeles comes in at 2-1 and looking to get a divisional win. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has looked decent this season and will get his star wide receiver Cooper Kupp a lot of looks in this game again. The Rams will try to set up the passing game through the run and utilize their pass catchers deep down the field.

On defense, they will look to get constant pressure on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. All-Pro defensive linemen Aaron Donald will have his fingerprints all over this game, which can lead to turnovers.

The 49ers will attempt to establish the run early on and control the clock. If they can do this, it will set up the play action pass and open up the passing game. This could give George Kittle opportunities to matchup with the Rams linebackers and lead to a big offensive day.

San Fransisco can win this game on the defensive side of the ball. If their front seven with the likes of Nick Bosa and Fred Warner can stop the Rams’ rushing attack, Stafford will make mistakes. They will air the ball out a lot and the athletic 49ers will try to slow down the Los Angeles pass catchers.

The 49ers are 2-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

Jeff Wilson Jr. Over 10.5 Receiving Yards (-120): Wilson Jr. figures to touch the ball a lot in this one but his receiving yards total is low. He will be used as a check down option and should get a couple of catches throughout the game. Expect Wilson Jr. to rumble for at least 11 receiving yards.