Marcus Cannon has reverted back to the New England Patriots practice squad on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire. The veteran was elevated on Saturday, to bolster the team’s offensive tackle depth against the Green Bay Packers.

Cannon, 34, ended up seeing regular action in the 27-24 overtime loss.

Aligning as both a right tackle and extra blocking tight end, he was on the field for 25 of a possible 58 offensive snaps. Cannon replaced Isaiah Wynn for a handful of snaps in the second half, after the starter surrendered a pair of sacks.

As for Cannon, he was not credited with any quarterback disruptions given up. His solid outing was also mentioned by head coach Bill Belichick after the contest.

“I’ll have to take a look at the film. He gave a great performance, though,” Belichick said.

A former fifth-round draft pick out of TCU, Cannon was an 80-game starter for the Patriots during his first stint in New England between 2011 and 2020. He was traded to the Houston Texans in 2021, but was let go again by the team the following offseason. After remaining unsigned for six months, Cannon rejoined the Patriots via their practice squad.

With Yodny Cajuste getting placed on injured reserve over the weekend, Cannon is now effectively the number three offensive tackle behind left-side starter Trent Brown and his right-side counterpart Isaiah Wynn.

The Patriots can use two more standard elevations to add him to their game day roster.