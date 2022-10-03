The fourth week of the NFL regular season ended in disappointment for the New England Patriots, with the team losing a close one against the Green Bay Packers in overtime.

The show must go on, however, and Week 4 will end tonight with an all-NFC West battle between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Who should Patriots fans be rooting for in this one? Let’s find out.

8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams (2-1) at San Francisco 49ers (1-2): Go 49ers! There are two reasons why San Francisco is our pick here. The first is that a Rams loss might in the long run help improve the position of the Patriots’ fourth-round draft choice next year, acquired from L.A. as part of the Sony Michel trade. Likewise, a 49ers win might also hurt the Miami Dolphins: New England’s AFC East rivals currently own San Francisco’s first-round selection in 2023; every win celebrated by Kyle Shanahan’s team might help push that pick down the board a bit. | ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, fuboTV

Make sure to head down to the comment section to discuss tonight’s contest, and to check out this story stream for all of our post-game coverage of the Patriots’ own Week 4 game against the Packers.