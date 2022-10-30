Share All sharing options for: Patriots vs. Jets: New York takes 10-3 lead in second quarter

After a brutal defeat last Monday night, the New England Patriots look to get back on track against the red-hot New York Jets in the Meadowlands. New England will do so with Mac Jones as its starting quarterback.

Earlier in the week, head coach Bill Belichick announced Jones will be “fully available” after he played just three series against the Chicago Bears last week.

As for the Jets, New England’s division rival is red-hot sitting at 5-2 and in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

Follow along here for your live updates and everything else you need to know.

Live Score: Patriots 3 : 10 Jets

October 30, 1 p.m. ET | MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ | Broadcast Information | Inactives

First quarter

The Patriots won the toss and deferred, putting the ball in Zach Wilson’s hands to start the afternoon. New England’s defense held strong to start the game forcing a quick three-and-out.

After a 22-yard punt, New England started with strong field position at the Jets 45-yard line. The Patriots weren't able to take advantage of it however, going three-and-out as well after a third-down sack by Carl Lawson.

Jake Bailey’s punt pinned New York at the eight-yard line to start their next drive. Facing an early third-down, Wilson extended the play with his legs before finding Tyler Conklin for a 16-yard catch and run. On a following third-down, Wilson again extended the play outside the pocket and found Garrett Wilson downfield for a 54-yard gain. After a strong pass breakup from Adrian Phillips and a pressure by Matthew Judon, the Jets were forced to settle for a field goal. [Patriots 0 : 3 Jets]

Injury Report: WR DeVante Parker (knee) is questionable to return.

New England’s started their second possession on the ground as Rhamondre Stevenson broke off a 14-yard run. The next play, John Franklin-Meyers beat Isaiah Wynn for a sack, resulting in Marcus Cannon replacing Wynn. The Patriots were able to overcome being behind the sticks as Jones hit Jakobi Meyers on third-down on a crosser for 16-yard conversion. Facing another third-and-long, Jones again found Meyers for a first-down before Jones then converted another third-down with his legs. A strong run by Damien Harris moved the Patriots into the low-red area, but New England then moved backwards after a first-down sack. On third-and-goal, a five-yard Stevenson run led to a Nick Folk 31-yard field goal. [Patriots 3 : 3 Jets]

Second quarter

The Jets started the second quarter with a touch pass to Garrett Wilson who broke off a 23-yard run. Wilson agains found his rookie receiver for a 10-yard gain before hitting Michael Carter out of the backfield for 17 yards, moving into the red area after a Jabrill Peppers unnecessary roughness penalty after the play. On third-down, Wilson delivered a perfect ball to Conklin for an eight-yard score. [Patriots 3 : 10 Jets]