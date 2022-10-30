Week 8 has a very exciting Sunday slate that includes a London game at 9:30 a.m. ET. In addition to this there are seven 1 p.m. games, four games during the 4 p.m. window, and an 8:20 p.m. ET game on prime time.

To start off the day we have the Denver Broncos (+2.5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5) playing at 9:30 a.m. ET in London. The Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson have been clowned all season as they have been major disappointments. This is the week things turn around as they need a win, or they are going to start trading away key players. Look for their defense to slow down Trevor Lawrence as they need to get back on track.

At 1 p.m. ET, the New England Patriots (-2.5) will be at MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets (+2.5). The Jets have been a good story this year as they are 5-2 but just had the injury bug bite them. The Patriots are going to come out angry and firing on all cylinders after getting embarrassed against the Bears. Look for New England to play angry and make a statement in this one.

The most appealing matchup in the afternoon window has to be the New York Giants (+3) visiting the Seattle Seahawks (-3). Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET and both teams are in the playoff picture right now. Seattle could make people start taking them seriously with a win over a 6-1 team. The crowd is going to be loud and quarterback Daniel Jones may make some mistakes. The Seahawks are in a good spot to get a big win.

Sunday Night Football features the Green Bay Packers (+10.5) at the Buffalo Bills (-10.5). The primetime matchup features two of the league's best quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen. The Bills are good, but the Packers are going to play very hard in this game. They are trying to avoid going 3-5 and will keep this game close. Look for Green Bay to cover the spread.

Who will win on Sunday? Well, that is what we are going to find out. All of the odds for the slate are on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the day:

Player Prop of the Day

Saquan Barkley Longest Rush Over 17.5 Yards (-110): A majority of the Giants’ success has to do with Saquan Barkley’s return to elite form. He matches up with the 29th ranked run defense on Sunday and is a good bet to rip off a big run. This prop is 5-2 this season and he has consistently made big chunk plays. Don’t be surprised if we see Barkley rumble for an 18-yard rush or longer in this game.

Patriots Best Bet

Mac Jones Over 196.5 Passing Yards (-115): Yes, Mac Jones was benched in front of the entire world on Monday Night Football. That just means he needs to take advantage of his opportunity on Sunday as the starter in New York. This number is so low due to last week's events, and he will easily hit this over if he plays the entire game. Look for Jones to recapture Patriots’ fans hearts and exceed 196.5 passing yards.