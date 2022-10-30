Patriots vs. Jets inactives: Isaiah Wynn, Kendrick Bourne make their return amid trade rumors

In less than 90 minutes, the New England Patriots will kick off their eighth game of the 2022 regular season. They will take on the New York Jets on the road, trying to improve to 4-4 on the season.

The Patriots will not have all hands on deck, however, with three of the six inactives missing the game against the Jets due to injury:

Patriots inactives

C David Andrews

DT Christian Barmore

S Kyle Dugger

RB Kevin Harris

DT Sam Roberts

CB Shaun Wade

The Patriots’ inactives list features some big names in center David Andrews (concussion), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee) and safety Kyle Dugger (ankle). Andrews and Barmore were ruled out on Friday, while Dugger was downgraded on Saturday.

The other three inactives, meanwhile, are all healthy scratches. Kevin Harris, Sam Roberts and Shaun Wade are merely depth options at their respective positions, so seeing them deactivated should not come as too big of a surprise.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are getting some positive news on the injury front as well. The remaining six players listed as questionable are all good to go: Nelson Agholor (hamstring), offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (shoulder), linebackers Anfernee Jennings (calf) and Josh Uche (hamstring), and defensive backs Jonathan Jones (ankle) and Adrian Phillips (shoulder) will suit up for the game in New York.

Wynn and Uche are back after missing time due to their respective injuries, as is wide receiver Kendrick Bourne; the second-year Patriot was absent on Monday night against the Chicago Bears with a toe injury but was given the green light after getting removed from the injury report this week.

Wynn and Bourne, of course, have been the subject of trade rumors as of late. Both are active in the final game ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1.

Jets inactives

S Tony Adams

WR Corey Davis

QB Joe Flacco

CB Bryce Hall

DE Jermaine Johnson

RB Zonovan Knight

QB Chris Streveler

The two biggest names on the Jets’ list of inactives are Corey Davis (knee) and Jermaine Johnson (ankle). The former is the team’s leading wide receiver in terms of yards, while the latter has shown some promise joining the defense as a first-round draft pick.

Additionally, New York decided to deactivate fourth-string quarterback Chris Streveler despite elevating him from the practice squad on Saturday.