The New England Patriots went into MetLife Stadium and defeated the New York Jets 22-17. The win brings them to 4-4 on the season and puts the Jets at 5-3.

Let’s take a look at the snap count breakdown from the game.

Offense

Total snaps: 78

QB Mac Jones* (78; 100%), LT Trent Brown* (78; 100%), C James Ferentz* (78; 100%), RG Michael Onwenu* (78; 100%), RT Marcus Cannon* (73; 94%), LG Cole Strange* (66; 85%), WR Jakobi Meyers* (63; 81%), WR Tyquan Thornton (61; 78%), WR Kendrick Bourne (54; 69%), TE Jonnu Smith* (50; 64%), TE Hunter Henry* (50; 64%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (49; 63%), RB Damien Harris* (32; 41%), OT Isaiah Wynn (25; 32%), WR Nelson Agholor (19; 24%), WR Matthew Slater (3; 4%), WR DeVante Parker* (1; 1%)

*denotes starter

For the first time since Week 3, Mac Jones handled the entire workload of snaps. He played all 78 and came away with a victory after some controversy last week.

It is clear that Rhamondre Stevenson is now the number one back as he played 49 snaps. Damien Harris saw increased work with 32, but this is now Stevenson’s job to lose.

Jakobi Meyers led the pass catchers with 63 snaps, resulting in nine receptions. No one else really had a productive day but Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne each saw most of the work as wide receivers two and three with 61 and 54 snaps, respectively. Nelson Agholor did not see the field much as he played just 19 downs. DeVante Parker played just one snap before exiting with a knee issue.

Both Bourne and Agholor are trade candidates ahead of this week's deadline, but played only limited roles. Bourne did not catch a single pass, while Agholor finished with one 2-yard reception.

The tight ends were dead even in terms of playing time on Sunday. Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry each played 50 downs and were primarily utilized as blockers.

The offensive line had some shakeup but Trent Brown and Michael Onwenu each played the full 78 snaps as usual. James Ferentz also did not miss a down as he filled in for the injured David Andrews at center. Marcus Cannon saw 73 snaps and it appears as if he has taken over the right tackle job. Cole Strange played his worst game as a pro and was benched at times, but still played 66 snaps. Isaiah Wynn rotated in and out at both left guard and right tackle, leading to 23 plays.

Defense

Total snaps: 59

S Devin McCourty* (59; 100%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr.* (54; 92%), LB Matthew Judon* (50; 85%), CB Jonathan Jones* (49; 83%), S Adrian Phillips* (48; 81%), S Jabrill Peppers* (40; 68%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley* (38; 64%), CB Jalen Mills* (35; 59%), CB Myles Bryant (34; 58%), DT Lawrence Guy Sr.* (34; 58%), DT Davon Godchaux* (31; 53%), CB Jack Jones (29; 49%), LB Jahlani Tavai* (26; 44%), DT Daniel Ekuale (24; 41%), LB Josh Uche (22; 37%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (21; 36%), S Joshuah Bledsoe (16; 29%), LB Anfernee Jennings (15; 25%), LB Raekwon McMillan (11; 19%), CB Marcus Jones (6; 10%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (6; 10%)

*denotes starter

As usual, Deatrich Wise Jr. led the way for the defensive line with 54 snaps. The next closest were Lawrence Guy with 34 and Davon Godchaux with 31. Daniel Ekuale rotated in 24 times and Carl Davis Jr. barely saw the field as he managed just six snaps.

Matthew Judon failed to record a sack but led the linebackers in terms of playing time with 50 snaps. Ja’Whaun Bentley managed to get the second interception of his career in his 38 plays, while Jahlani Tavai saw less time this week as his number dropped to 26. Josh Uche returned and added a sack in his 22 snaps. Anfernee Jennings also had a significant decrease after starting last week and logged just 15 snaps.

Jonathan Jones led all corners with 49 snaps and Jalen Mills was the next closest with 35. Jack Jones had a bit of a decreased role this week with just 29 and Marcus Jones barely played as he had just six appearances on the defensive side of the ball.

As usual, Devin McCourty led the safeties in snaps as he logged all 59 and added two interceptions. Adrian Phillips saw 48 and Jabrill Peppers played 40 in the absence of Kyle Dugger. Joshuah Bledsoe saw game action for the second time in his career as he played 16 snaps but gave up two touchdowns in coverage.

Special Teams

Total snaps: 28

WR Matthew Slater (22; 79%), S Brenden Schooler (21; 75%), LB DaMarcus Mitchell (21; 75%), LB Jahlani Tavai (19; 68%), LB Mack Wilson (17; 61%), P Jake Bailey (16; 57%), S Jabrill Peppers (15; 54%), LB Raekwon McMillan (14; 50%), LB Anfernee Jennings (13; 46%), CB/PR/KR Marcus Jones (13; 46%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (13; 46%), WR Raleigh Webb (12; 43%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (10; 36%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (10; 36%), LS Joe Cardona (10; 36%), C James Ferentz (6; 21%), G Michael Onwenu (6; 21%), OT Trent Brown (6; 21%), OT Marcus Cannon (6; 21%), G Cole Strange (6; 21%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (6; 21%), CB Joshuah Bledsoe (6; 21%), K Nick Folk (6; 21%), S Devin McCourty (5; 18%), CB Myles Bryant (5; 18%), TE Jonnu Smith (4; 14%), CB Jonathan Jones (4; 14%), S Adrian Phillips (4; 14%), CB Jack Jones (4; 14%), DT Daniel Ekuale (4; 14%), WR Jakobi Meyers (1; 4%), WR Kendrick Bourne (1; 4%), TE Hunter Henry (1; 4%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (1; 4%)

The special teams unit had a massive bounce-back day on Sunday after looking terrible on Monday Night Football. This starts with Matthew Slater’s leadership and consistency; he played 22 snaps. Rookies Brenden Schooler and DaMarcus Mitchell were next in line with 21 and each made plays in this one.

Jake Bailey was much better in his 16 snaps, while Nick Folk played just six but turned them to make five field goals and an extra point. Marcus Jones also had a nice performance as New England’s kick returner of choice.

Did not play

QB Bailey Zappe, OL Kody Russey, OT Yodny Cajuste

Bailey Zappe did not see any time on Sunday which puts any sort of quarterback controversy to rest for now. Kody Russey was elevated from the practice squad and did not get on the field with Ferentz playing every down.

Yodny Cajuste was activated off of injured reserve for this game and did not play. Do not be surprised if this changes if the offensive line continues to struggle.

Inactive

RB Kevin Harris, C David Andrews, DL Christian Barmore, DT Sam Roberts, CB Shaun Wade, S Kyle Dugger

Each week it seems like the Patriots have some big names on the injury report that are key members to the team's success. This week the offense was missing starting center David Andrews with a concussion, and this left the offensive line in shambles all day as they struggled to keep Mac Jones upright.

Defensively, the Patriots were down two starters in Christian Barmore and Kyle Dugger. Barmore is dealing with a knee issue, and he was a massive loss as he demands so much attention up front. Dugger was out after injuring his ankle last week, and his physical presence and playmaking was clearly missed.

Also inactive were running back Kevin Harris, who has not been active since Damien Harris returned from injury, and Sam Roberts, who occasionally rotated in at defensive tackle recently. Defensive back Shaun Wade was a healthy scratch, which has been a theme this season.