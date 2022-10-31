New England Patriots links 10/31/22 - Jets what the doctor ordered: A 22-17 divisional road win

TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Patriots at Jets. Patriots win 13th straight against the Jets; Nick Folk ties career high with five field goals; Devin McCourty has third two-pick game and becomes the leader among active players; More.
- Gamebook: Full Patriots-Jets stats.
- Mike Dussault gives us his five key takeaways from the Patriots road win over the Jets. 1. Offense spotty in first half.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: The Patriots can thank their defense for forcing five “turnovers” on the Jets final eight drives and an outstanding performance by the entire special teams unit for surviving on Sunday. 1. Play of the Game: Rhamondre Stevenson’s 35-yard run sets up lone touchdown drive.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Jets.
- Post Game Pressers: Rhamondre Stevenson - Mac Jones - Bill Belichick - Devin McCourty - Matthew Judon - Jakobi Meyers - Nick Folk.
- Highlights: Week 8, Patriots at Jets. (6 min. video)
- Patriots locker room celebration and game ball presentation. (2 min. video)
- Patriots Postgame Show: Breaking down divisional win over the Jets, Ja’Whaun Bentley interview. (1 hour 42 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian says this was as close to a must-win as it gets, and the Patriots pulled it off by having another Jets quarterback see ghosts.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Flight cancelled: Pats ground Jets, 22-17. New England improves to 4-4 with a solid and steady road performance against the New York Jets in Week 8.
- Khari Thompson recaps the Pats getting back on track by beating up on little-brother Jets. The 22-17 win wasn’t even as close as the score suggested despite Mac Jones’ struggles.
- Zack Cox gives us four takeaways from the 22-17 win at MetLife Stadium. 1. Line play hamstrings Mac Jones, offense.
- Mike Kadlick shares five takeaways from the Week 8 win. 5. Kyle Dugger is the most valuable Patriots defender.
- Alex Barth’s Nine takeaways from the Patriots’ win over the Jets: Better, but room to improve. 1. The Rhamondre Stevenson show.
- Darren Hartwell identifies four takeaways from Sunday’s victory. 1. Mac Jones makes marginal progress.
- Andrew Callahan explains how the Patriots’ extra meetings and no-huddle drive beat the Jets.
- Karen Guregian calls Rhamondre Stevenson a one-man wrecking crew for the Patriots attack.
- Zack Cox highlights Mac Jones explaining what went wrong on his nullified pick-six.
- Zack Cox explains how the Patriots’ ‘Boogie-Oogie’ ‘rattled’ Zach Wilson yesterday.
- Zack Cox talks about where the Patriots sit in the AFC playoff picture after scoring what might have been a season-saving win over the New York Jets.
- Mike Reiss reports Bill Belichick passed George Halas on NFL career wins list.
- Zack Cox describes how the Pats celebrated Bill Belichick inside the locker room.
- Keagan Stiefel reports Kendrick Bourne isn’t sweating his lack of targets on offense.
- Adam London details Devin McCourty picking off two atrocious Zach Wilson passes.
- Nick Stevens finds the NFL experts a house divided on Patriots vs. Jets: The 2022 season! It’s a hell of a drug.
- Dakota Randall notes Zach Wilson calls out the refs over the roughing-the-passer call that negated an 84-yard pick-six, giving the Jets a 17-3 lead. “Yeah, it was a terrible call.” /Take off the beer goggles, dude.
- Dakota Randall picks his three studs, duds from Sunday’s much-needed win over the Jets: Defense led the way.
- Matt Dolloff selects his Patriots Ups & Downs: Who stood out in a bounce-back win over the Jets.
- Andy Hart gives the thumbs up, thumbs down after Sunday’s win: It wasn’t always pretty or even productive on either side of the ball, but the Patriots went into MetLife Stadium Sunday afternoon and beat the Jets for the 13th consecutive time.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Doug Kyed (PFF) NFL Week 8 Game Recap: Patriots 22, Jets 17. Offensive spotlight: Rhamondre Stevenson served as nearly half of New England’s offense with 23 touches for 143 yards from scrimmage. He ran for 71 yards on 16 carries but was credited with 81 yards after contact. He caught seven passes on seven targets for 72 yards, and 65 of those came after the catch. He forced five total missed tackles in the game.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Jets vs. Patriots takeaways: New England picks off Zach Wilson three times, leans on Rhamondre Stevenson
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots end Jets winning streak with 22-17 victory.
- Stats & Information (ESPN) Jets tie all-time losing streak mark with loss to Patriots.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) Zach Wilson’s meltdown vs. Patriots raises questions about long-term future as Jets’ franchise QB
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 8: Christian McCaffrey’s huge day and a look at all 32 teams midway(ish) through 2022. New England (4-4). The quarterbacking is surprisingly bad, and Pats won Sunday, in part, because of Zach Wilson’s awfulness. Plus, two of the last six games are against Buffalo. But you never know with this franchise.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 8: What we learned from Sunday’s games. 1. No QB controversy in New England this week.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 8 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game.
- MMQB Staff (SI) Best Week 8 performances: MMQB hands out game balls. No Pats. /A crime!
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 8 grades. Patriots: B, Jets: D-.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Week 8 overreactions and reality checks. Dolphins are a threat to win the AFC East with Tua Tagovailoa healthy. Overreaction or reality: Reality.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Winners and Losers of NFL Week 8. Loser: Zach Winson’s throwaway.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Five wildest moments from NFL Week 8: Halloween hat tricks and an ending you need to see to believe. 5. Zach Wilson hands out ‘halloween candy’. “As a quarterback, if you’re throwing the ball away, make sure you throw the ball away.”
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 8: Notable injuries, news from Sunday’s games. DeVante Parker suffered a knee injury and was ruled out versus the Jets.
- Off The Pike podcast (The Ringer): Brian Barrett recaps the Patriots win over the Jets and discusses another shaky outing for Mac Jones; Chats with James White about the game, Rhamondre Stevenson’s pass-catching abilities, Zach Wilson’s decision-making, and more. (50 min.)
VIEW FROM NEW YORK
- Andy Vasquez (NJ.com) Jets fall apart vs. Patriots in ugly loss; No way to defend Zach Wilson for this disaster. “It was all right there for the Jets on Sunday – they had the chance to finally beat the Patriots after 12 straight losses, and establish themselves as a legitimate playoff contender. Instead, they were out-coached and out-played by Belichick’s team once again...”
- Steve Serby (NY Post) Zach Wilson failed the Jets when they needed him most against Patriots. “I really meant to throw that ball away,” Wilson said. “The dude [Matt Judon] closed on me faster, kinda had me leave the ball inside. Can’t mess with that. Gotta sail it.”
- Brian Costello (NY Post) Zach Wilson became turnover machine in Jets’ loss to Patriots.
- Mark W. Sanchez (NY Post) Jets’ shoddy special teams screw everything up in disastrous afternoon.
- MacGregor Wells (GangGreenNation) Final score Patriots 22, Jets 17. Recap, Game thread.
- John B (GangGreenNation) Patriots 22 Jets 17: Zach to the drawing board.
- Brian Costello (NY Post) Jets report card: Talk was cheap. “This game felt too big for the Jets all week. All the talk about getting revenge for last year’s loss to the Patriots seemed like a bad idea.” /Yep, hee hee.
- Andy Vasquez (NJ.com) Elijah Moore issue isn’t going away after Pats loss; Why he demanded trade? ‘I’ve got a family to feed, too.’
- Joey Chandler (NJ.com) Jets’ John Franklin-Myers after costly penalty in loss to Patriots: ‘I am not going to play any slower’.
- Andy Vasquez (NJ.com) Jets’ bizarre demotion of Joe Flacco makes no sense, unless they’re trying to trade him.
