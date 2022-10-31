It appears DeVante Parker and the New England Patriots have dodged a bullet. The veteran wide receiver, who left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a knee injury will reportedly miss minimal time because of the issue.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Parker “suffered just a knee sprain” and if forced to miss time “it’ll likely only be one game”.

Parker, 29, hurt his knee on the very first offensive snap against the Jets. He was slow to get up after an incomplete pass thrown his way, and went into the medical tent on the sidelines for further examination. He later walked into the locker room under his own power, with the Patriots first announcing him as questionable and later ruling him out entirely.

With Parker out, the Patriots’ three-receiver sets features Jakobi Meyers, Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne. All three played more than half of New England’s offensive snaps in the 22-17 victory over the Jets.

Parker is in his first year with the Patriots, joining the team as a trade acquisition from the Miami Dolphins in the spring. Since then, he has appeared in all eight regular season games, catching 15 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown. He is ranked second on the team in yards and touchdowns, and tied for third in receptions.

The Patriots will release their first injury report of the week on Wednesday, and it should give us further clarity on his status. The team will then host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.