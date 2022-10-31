Patriots vs. Jets injury analysis: New England leaves Week 8 relatively healthy

The New England Patriots bounced back in Week 8, beating the New York Jets with a final score of 22-17 to get back to .500 on the year. Earning a victory is not the only thing the Patriots can feel good about: they also traveled back to Foxborough relatively healthy.

With that said, let’s take a look at the players who were either announced as injured or caught our eye after re-watching the game.

Injury analysis

WR DeVante Parker: The Patriots’ very first offensive snap of the day saw Parker go down with an injury. The offseason trade acquisition was targeted on a slant pass, fell down in an awkward manner and was slow to get up. He headed into the blue medical tent, returned to the sidelines with his helmet on and eventually walked into the locker room. Parker was initially announced as questionable to return before being downgraded to out at halftime.

S Adrian Phillips: In the second quarter, Phillips spent some time on the sidelines getting his back area massaged by a member of the team’s training staff. He did return to the game and ended up playing 48 of 59 defensive snaps, but was spotted in the locker room afterwards with an ice pack on his right shoulder.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson: The best player on the field on Sunday, Stevenson made a brief trip to the medical tent in the second half. He had his ankle re-taped, returned to the game, and did not showcase any apparent discomfort while gaining 143 yards from scrimmage.

OT Isaiah Wynn: Wynn rotated in and out of the lineup throughout the day, made a brief trip into the medical tent in the second half. The former first-round draft pick was examined playing some left guard in place of starter Cole Strange; he did return to the lineup afterwards and ended the game with 25 snaps on the offensive side of the ball.

LB Josh Uche: Uche took down Jets quarterback Zach Wilson late in the fourth quarter, but he came up briefly grabbing his right hamstring after the sack. That did neither stop him from celebrating the play nor from staying on the field the next down as well, though.

What this means for the Patriots

Five Patriots did either get banged up or receive medical attention at one point, but it appears none of the issues should be a long-term concern.

Rhamondre Stevenson quickly reentered the game, while Adrian Phillips did also not appear to be bothered by his shoulder ailment.

The other three statuses are a bit more unclear, meanwhile.

Isaiah Wynn was used in a rotational capacity, which might have been a reflection of his recent performance at right tackle or the fact that he was returning off a game missed due to a shoulder injury. Either way, he did return to the game after his own trip to the medical tent and appears to have avoided re-aggravating the issue.

Whether or not the same is also true for Josh Uche cannot be said at the moment. The former second-round draft pick entered the game already dealing with a hamstring injury, so his status will be one worth keeping a close eye on this week.

The same is true for DeVante Parker, who reportedly avoided major injury. The knee sprain he suffered on the first snap of the day is not expected to keep him out long-term, which is good news for himself and his team.

New England will release its first injury report of the week on Wednesday, and it should give us more clarity about those five players and the rest of the team. The Patriots will then host the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.