Week 8 of the NFL season will come to an end tonight, and as usual the action will conclude with some primetime action.

This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will see the Cleveland Browns play host to the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. What does the AFC North matchup mean from a New England Patriots point of view, though? Let’s find out.

Welcome to our final rooting guide of the week.

8:15 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at Cleveland Browns (2-5): Go Browns! Cleveland has a worse record and already lost to the Patriots this season. Not really hard to see why the team of quarterback Jacoby Brissett is the choice here. | ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, fuboTV

