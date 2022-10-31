Rookie offensive lineman Kody Russey has reverted back to the New England Patriots practice squad after Week 8. Russey was the lone standard elevation for the game against the New York Jets, but did not see the field in the Patriots’ 22-17 victory.

Russey, 24, originally joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent earlier this year. The Houston product had some encouraging moments in training camp and preseason, but was waived as part of roster cutdowns in late August. However, he did find his way to the New England practice squad the day after his release.

After having spent the first seven contests on the developmental team, the Patriots decided to elevate Russey to the game-day roster in light of some depth issues along their interior O-line. Not only did starting center David Andrews miss the game against the Jets due to a concussion sustained the previous week, rookie Chasen Hines was also sent to injured reserve due to an undisclosed ailment.

As a consequence, the Patriots decided to turn to the practice squad to improve the team for game day. With James Ferentz and Michael Onwenu going wire-to-wire at center and right guard, respectively, and with Isaiah Wynn rotating in for starting left guard Cole Strange, however, Russey did not take the field.

Nonetheless, Russey now has only two standard elevations left this season. If the Patriots want to have him on their game-day roster beyond those, they would have to add him to their active 53-man team.

As far as Russey reverting back to the practice squad on Monday is concerned, that is standard procedure. Players brought up through standard elevations automatically move back to the developmental team the next day.

The transaction is therefore not indicative of Andrews’ recovery status or the general state of the Patriots’ interior O-line.