From a fantasy football perspective, things were still quite unusual in Week 4 but some more household names did have great performances. With this came serious busts that most likely hurt you if you started them in fantasy this week.

Let’s take a look at who boomed in Week 4 and who was a bust in standard scoring PPR (point per reception) leagues:

Boomed

TE T.J. Hockenson (39.9), RB Austin Ekeler (34.9), RB Josh Jacobs (34.5), QB Jared Goff (33.22), QB Geno Smith (31.7), WR Justin Jefferson (31.0), WR Mike Evans (30.3), RB Miles Sanders (29.6), RB Rashaad Penny (28.7), QB Russell Wilson (27.48), TE Mo Alie-Cox (26.5), WR Cooper Kupp (26.2), RB Dameon Pierce (25.9), WR Tyreek Hill (25.9), RB Christian McCaffrey (25.8), WR Tee Higgins (25.4), QB Tom Brady (25.4)

A few interesting names popped up as the top scoring quarterbacks. Jared Goff and Geno Smith each had 30-plus point performances in a game that saw 93 total points scored. Russell Wilson finally delivered a good week and registered 27.48 points in a loss to the Raiders. Tom Brady also delivered a boom performance on Sunday night in a loss to the Chiefs.

Austin Ekeler led the way for the running backs and scored three touchdowns despite coming into the week without one yet this season. Josh Jacobs, Miles Sanders and Rashaad Penny each had two-touchdown performances. Dameon Pierce had his breakout rookie game that featured a long touchdown run. Christian McCaffrey registered a nice week, scoring 25.8 points in a loss.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson led the way for the pass catchers, delivering a week-best 39.9 points. Justin Jefferson and Mike Evans each tallied over 30 points as well behind big receiving days. Mo Alie-Cox was a pleasant surprise scoring two touchdowns which was good for TE2 on the week. Cooper Kupp and Tyreek Hill each had big days, as expected, scoring over 26.2 and 25.9 points respectively. Tee Higgins was another pass catcher who had a big day behind a strong Thursday Night performance.

Busted

DST Lions (-8.0), WR Velus Jones Jr. (-2.0), WR Deonte Harty (-2.0), RB Melvin Gordon III (-1.2), DST Buccaneers (-1.0), DST Texans (-1.0), WR Richie James (-0.1), RB Tony Pollard (1.8), WR Amari Cooper (1.9), QB Tua Tagovailoa (2.4), RB James Robinson (2.9), RB Travis Etienne Jr. (3.2), RB Jonathan Taylor (3.3), WR Terry McLaurin (3.5), TE Mark Andrews (3.5), TE Kyle Pitts (3.5), WR Drake London (3.7), RB Javonte Williams (3.7), WR Diontae Johnson (4.2), TE George Kittle (4.4), WR DeVonta Smith (4.7), QB Trevor Lawrence (5.66), WR Jaylen Waddle (5.9), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (6.1), QB Matthew Stafford (6.76), QB Carsen Wentz (7.3), RB Najee Harris (7.4), WR Curtis Samuel (7.8), WR Christian Kirk (8.3), RB Antonio Gibson (9.3), RB A.J. Dillion (9.4)

The quarterbacks who busted this week included Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, who was forced to leave the Thursday night game in Cincinnati with a concussion. Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz all had horrible outings as well, making them bad spot-starts in Week 4.

The worst running back performance came from Melvin Gordon, who finished with negative points due to a fumble. Tony Pollard, James Robinson, Travis Etienne Jr. and Jonathan Taylor all had very bad days running the ball as well, while Javonte Williams left the game with what looks to be a season-ending knee injury. Najee Harris, Antonio Gibson and A.J. Dillion all had decent days, but finished under their projections.

Three wide receivers finished negative as well, as they all fumbled while returning punts. Amari Cooper was held to just one grab as A.J. Terrell blanketed him all day. Terry McLaurin, Drake London, Diontae Johnson and DeVonta Smith all struggled in their games and were held to just a couple of catches. Jaylen Waddle and Michael Pittman Jr. were two of the biggest letdowns this week as they significantly failed to reach projection. Curtis Samuel and Christian Kirk have been two of the biggest stories this season and that luck ran out on Sunday as they both failed to eclipse nine points.

Three stud tight ends underperformed in Week 4. Mark Andrews was the biggest letdown as he had just 3.5 points against the Buffalo Bills. Kyle Pitts finds himself on this list again with another underwhelming performance. Darren Waller was quiet on Sunday despite the Raiders getting a win.

The list of negative scores grows as three defenses found themselves in this category. The Detroit Lions were the worst of the bunch as they finished with negative eight points. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans each had a -1.0 on the week hurting the owners that started them.

Patriots Fantasy Recap

The highest scoring Patriot this week was Damien Harris who had a 15.4. The other New England running back was next on the list with a 12.9. The only other player who had over a 10 was DeVante Parker who had a 10.4 thanks in large part due to a receiving touchdown.

The defense scored 8.0 points while Nick Folk had just 6.0 at the kicker position. Bailey Zappe played most of the game after replacing an injured Brian Hoyer, but scored just 5.96 points.