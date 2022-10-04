New England Patriots links 10/04/22 - Young love, old flames: Rookies contribute; Collins, Cannon return

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Pats sign LB Jamie Collins Sr to the practice squad; Release Harvey Langi from the practice squad.
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: Patriots pass defense among the NFL’s best through four weeks, making life difficult on opposing quarterbacks.
- Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: How will the Pats handle Quarterback situation moving forward?
- Mike Dussault talks about how the Patriots got impressive contributions from their 2022 rookie class against the Packers, as a youth movement begins to surge in New England.
- Press Conferences: Adrian Phillips - Marcus Jones - Bill Belichick.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick - Bailey Zappe.
- Photo Gallery: Patriots host cancer survivors for a day of pampering at Gillette Stadium
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots-Packers film review: How Matt Patricia guided and undercut the upset bid at Green Bay. Packers pounce on predictable play-calling.
- Michael Hurley serves up some still-warm leftover Patriots thoughts: Maybe Bailey Zappe can be an NFL QB; More.
- Jerry Thornton shares his knee-jerk reactions to Patriots vs. Packers: “In the cold, hard calculus of the regular season, the Patriots just fell to 1-3 and no one cares about the Home Goods “Positive Vibes Only” sign any of us want to hang on this game. Nevertheless, there is a lot of good to take out of this.”
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Pats-Packers Notebook: Rookies Zappe, Jones show poise and promise.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Pats Packers snap counts: Bailey Zappe top QB; Keeping up with rookie Joneses.
- Michael Hurley writes, ‘Sometimes you have to be realistic... and just call it like it is. And in the case of the effort and performance in Green Bay on Sunday, you have to consider it a positive day for the New England Patriots.’
- Mike Kadlick says that for a guy who can’t draft, Bill Belichick has brought in several quality young players over the last two offseasons.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots plan: More Bailey, no Brian - Rookie Zappe should sub for Mac Jones.
- Matt Dolloff is feeling pretty good about the Patriots rookies, despite the loss.
- Alex Barth explains why this could be an important week for rookie WR Tyquan Thornton
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Best Week 4 performers: Rookies flash in NFL debuts despite loss in Green Bay.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Worst Week 4 performers: OT Isaiah Wynn continues to be a liability.
- Varun (GilletteGazette) Three takeaways from the Pats’ 27-24 loss. 1. The Patriots found their future at cornerback.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Three up, three down: Which Patriots did and didn’t do well in Week Four?
- CBS Boston sees Marcus Cannon set to take over at right tackle for Isaiah Wynn on the offensive line.
- Matt Dolloff reports Kendrick Bourne once again played the fewest snaps at wide receiver and remains the low man on the totem pole.
- Jerry Thornton refers to Bill Belichick’s relationship with Jamie Colllins as ‘the Michael Scott/Jan Levinson coupling of pro football, minus the scented candle business and cot at the foot of the bed.’
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette0 Is fourth time the charm for LB Jamie Collins?
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Devin McCourty: Rookies ‘really stepped up.’
- Karen Guregian finds QB Bailey Zappe ready for whatever role he lands this week.
- CBS Boston reports Brian Hoyer traveled back with the Patriots, team will evaluate QB situation on Monday.
- Michael Hurley notes that as Kendrick Bourne explains it, the Patriots probably should have gotten their chance after a missed Packers penalty call in OT.
- Michael Hurley highlights Bill Belichick saying the Patriots didn’t heavily consider going for it on fourth down in overtime.
- Karen Guregian finds it curious that Bill Belichick didn’t go for it on fourth down in OT in Packers territory
- Albert Breer (SI) MMQB Week 4 Takeaways: Inside the NFLPA Investigation and Concussion Protocol; Plus, why the Eagles are worthy of being unbeaten, and Saquon Barkley fills in at QB.
- Albert Breer (SI) MAQB: The impact of Tua Tagovailoa’s Concussion is already clear; Plus Zach Wilson’s improvement, J.J. Watt’s scary week and more.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Winners and Losers of NFL Week 4. No Pats.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL winners and losers from Week 4. No Pats.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) What’s going on with NFL offenses?
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read, Week 5: Q&A with Eagles’ Jalen Hurts; is Micah Parsons NFL’s top defender?
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) NFL contenders or pretenders? Jaguars, Falcons in playoff mix; Jets, Seahawks aren’t postseason teams.
