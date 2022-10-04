It's Ty Law Tuesday on the show and Law has some choice words for #Patriots rookie CB Jack Jones calling an out route being run on him "disrespectful". #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/PDIIbskIaz

New England Patriots legend Ty Law is apparently no fan of hearing rookie cornerback Jack Jones talk about disrespect.

The fourth-round draft pick, who started his first NFL game on Sunday versus the Green Bay Packers, said after the game that he was feeling disrespected by out routes being attempted against him. Law, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, took exception to those statements.

“You make a couple of plays, you get an interception, but to say something like that, you got to have some swag and go out there and make some plays,” Law said while appearing on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody in that secondary, especially a rookie, can say something like that. You ain’t making enough plays to say something like that. Shut up.”

Jones forced and recovered a fumble against the Packers, and later had a pick-six against quarterback Aaron Rodgers.