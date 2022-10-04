Versatile offensive lineman Ben Petrula among 5 free agents visiting Patriots on Tuesday

The New England Patriots had several free agents in town on Tuesday, including versatile rookie offensive lineman Ben Petrula out of Boston College.

The Patriots also took a close look at three veteran linebackers. The team worked out Tae Davis, Blake Lynch and Dorian O’Daniel, despite having already bolstered the position the previous day by signing Jamie Collins to the practice squad.

Additionally, quarterback Garrett Gilbert also was brought in for a workout. Gilbert will reportedly join the New England practice squad on Wednesday, filling a spot that was created by the release of wide receiver Laquon Treadwell.

As for the other four — Petrula, Davis, Lynch, O’Daniel — nothing appears to be imminent as of Tuesday evening.

Petrula, 23, entered the NFL as a rookie free agent earlier this year. Before a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns, he was a five-year starter at Boston College. Playing at center, right guard and right tackle, he started a school record 60 games between 2017 and 2021.

Davis, 26, is in his fifth season in the NFL. A former rookie free agent out of Chattanooga, he spent time in New York, Cleveland, Houston and Las Vegas. Playing both as an off-the-ball linebacker and special teamer, he has so far appeared in 42 games.

Lynch, 25, did also not hear his name called in the NFL Draft; he joined the league as an undrafted rookie in 2020. Lynch spent his first two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, seeing action in 20 total games — most of them last year: he played 16 games in 2021, registering two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

O’Daniel, 28, was a third-round draft choice by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. Appearing primarily on special teams, the Clemson product has 67 regular season and playoff games on his résumé — including one Super Bowl. However, he was not re-signed after his contract expired earlier this year.

With Garrett Gilbert expected to fill the open practice squad spot created by releasing Laquon Treadwell, New England currently has no space left on the developmental roster nor on the 53-man team.