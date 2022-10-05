Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Patriots fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The New England Patriots offensive line entered the regular season as a major question mark, but the unit has shown some encouraging growth over the course of the first four weeks. That does not mean there are no problems left, with one player in particular standing out: starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn.

The former first-round draft pick, who is in the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, has struggled with consistency so far this year. His highs have indeed been quite high, but his lows have been worryingly low.

Last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers was a prime example of his ups and downs. While Wynn looked very good as a run blocker, his pass protection left a lot to be desired: he gave up two sacks as well as another quarterback hit; one of those sacks resulted in quarterback Brian Hoyer suffering a concussion that ended his game.

Later during the contest, Wynn was replaced for a stretch by veteran Marcus Cannon. While Wynn still ended up taking the bulk of the work against the Packers — 48 snaps at right tackle to Cannon’s 10 — Cannon’s solid performance sparked some speculation whether the former starter could rejoin the active roster from the practice squad and make a push for Wynn’s job.

Wynn’s status is also the subject of this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey. Will he keep his starting job throughout the season? Or will he be replaced at one point?

Also, please make sure to share your thoughts on those questions as well as your personal answers in the comment section down below.