New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith, who left Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury, is reportedly expected week-to-week. According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Smith was diagnosed with a a low ankle sprain and “may miss some time” due to the ailment.

Smith, 27, suffered the injury while blocking on a short Damien Harris run midway through the second quarter. He was rolled up from behind by Green Bay linebacker Rashan Gary, stayed on the ground, and later limped off the field and into the medical tent.

Smith walked to the locker room with a noticeable limp and was initially announced as questionable to return to the game. A short time later, however, he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

With Smith absent, the Patriots’ tight end depth takes a major hit. He and Hunter Henry are the only pure TEs on the active roster, after all, even though wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey has also been getting some tight end-like assignments so far this season.

The Patriots might therefore be able to survive for the time being using those two plus practice squad options Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington. That said, the group as a whole will be significantly worse without Smith: not only has he been solid through the first four games, Hunter Henry has also had some issues as both a blocker and a receiving target. Losing Smith for any extended period of time would be bad news.

Smith is obviously not the Patriots’ only injury concern. Starting quarterback Mac Jones is nursing an ankle issue of his own, while backup Brian Hoyer left the game against Green Bay with a concussion.

Their statuses, as well ass Smith’s, are uncertain for the upcoming game against the Detroit Lions.