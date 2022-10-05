 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 10/05/22: Playoff hopes very much alive despite 1-3 start

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: OCT 02 Patriots at Packers Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

  • Patriots transaction: Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell released from practice squad.
  • Game preview: Patriots will take on the Detroit Lions in Week 5.
  • Alexandra Francisco: Patriots players give special shoutouts on World Teacher Day.
  • Sights and sounds: Behind the scenes of the Patriots’ loss in Green Bay. (5:32 video)
  • Hype video: The Patriots throwbacks will make their 2022 debut on Sunday. (0:30 video)

LOCAL LINKS

  • Zack Cox (NESN): Why 1-3 start isn’t a death sentence for the Patriots’ playoff hopes.
  • Karen Guregian (Boston Herald): Patriots wide receiver coach gives positive update on Tyquan Thornton.
  • Phil Perry (NBC Boston): Report card for the Week 4 loss in Green Bay.
  • Khari Thompson (Boston.com): Five things to know about new Patriots quarterback Garrett Gilbert.
  • Dakota Randall (NESN): New report casts doubt over Mac Jones’ availability in Week 5.
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country): Lions the perfect cure for New England’s offense.
  • Zack Cox (NESN): Aaron Rodgers sheds light on “really cool” chat with Bill Belichick.
  • Danny Jaillet (Patriots Wire): Bailey Zappe made history at Lambeau Field.
  • Christopher L. Gasper (Boston Globe): With the Patriots in the soft part of their schedule, is Bailey Zappe the quarterback who can take advantage?
  • Zack Cox (NESN): Did Robert Kraft want to start Bailey Zappe over Brian Hoyer?
  • Keagan Stiefel (NESN): The five greatest linebackers in Patriots history.
  • Karen Guregian (Boston Herald): NFL power rankings after Week 4.

NATIONAL NEWS

  • JP Acosta (SB Nation): How NFL teams are reviving the run game in 2022
  • ESPN: Answering big NFL quarterback questions. /How can the Patriots stay competitive with Bailey Zappe?
  • James Dator (SB Nation): TikTok witches say Tom Brady’s career is over after spells cast by Gisele will end
  • Austin Gayle (The Ringer): NFL Week 5 power rankings
  • James Dator (SB Nation): How many pumps is too many? A modest suggestion for thrusting celebrations
  • Michael Renner (Pro Football Focus): Patriots take a cornerback in new 2023 mock draft.
  • Michael Baca (NFL.com): Blake Bortles has announced his retirement.
  • Shalize Mansa Young (Yahoo): Brett Favre is the face of the Mississippi welfare scandal, but it’s bigger than him

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...