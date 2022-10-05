TEAM TALK
- Patriots transaction: Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell released from practice squad.
- Game preview: Patriots will take on the Detroit Lions in Week 5.
- Alexandra Francisco: Patriots players give special shoutouts on World Teacher Day.
- Sights and sounds: Behind the scenes of the Patriots’ loss in Green Bay. (5:32 video)
- Hype video: The Patriots throwbacks will make their 2022 debut on Sunday. (0:30 video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox (NESN): Why 1-3 start isn’t a death sentence for the Patriots’ playoff hopes.
- Karen Guregian (Boston Herald): Patriots wide receiver coach gives positive update on Tyquan Thornton.
- Phil Perry (NBC Boston): Report card for the Week 4 loss in Green Bay.
- Khari Thompson (Boston.com): Five things to know about new Patriots quarterback Garrett Gilbert.
- Dakota Randall (NESN): New report casts doubt over Mac Jones’ availability in Week 5.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country): Lions the perfect cure for New England’s offense.
- Zack Cox (NESN): Aaron Rodgers sheds light on “really cool” chat with Bill Belichick.
- Danny Jaillet (Patriots Wire): Bailey Zappe made history at Lambeau Field.
- Christopher L. Gasper (Boston Globe): With the Patriots in the soft part of their schedule, is Bailey Zappe the quarterback who can take advantage?
- Zack Cox (NESN): Did Robert Kraft want to start Bailey Zappe over Brian Hoyer?
- Keagan Stiefel (NESN): The five greatest linebackers in Patriots history.
- Karen Guregian (Boston Herald): NFL power rankings after Week 4.
NATIONAL NEWS
- JP Acosta (SB Nation): How NFL teams are reviving the run game in 2022
- ESPN: Answering big NFL quarterback questions. /How can the Patriots stay competitive with Bailey Zappe?
- James Dator (SB Nation): TikTok witches say Tom Brady’s career is over after spells cast by Gisele will end
- Austin Gayle (The Ringer): NFL Week 5 power rankings
- James Dator (SB Nation): How many pumps is too many? A modest suggestion for thrusting celebrations
- Michael Renner (Pro Football Focus): Patriots take a cornerback in new 2023 mock draft.
- Michael Baca (NFL.com): Blake Bortles has announced his retirement.
- Shalize Mansa Young (Yahoo): Brett Favre is the face of the Mississippi welfare scandal, but it’s bigger than him
