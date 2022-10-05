Patriots vs. Lions Wednesday injury report: Mac Jones upgraded to limited participation

It was a busy afternoon inside the Socios Field House at Gillette Stadium. Multiple players returned to the practice field for the New England Patriots, including quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (collarbone).

As not practicing last week, Jones received the limited tag on his first day back on Wednesday. The quarterback reportedly “believes he can play” on Sunday, but still appears to be facing an uphill battle.

Thornton meanwhile was officially designated to return off the injured reserve, kickstarting a 21-day window for the team to reactivate their second-round receiver.

Here’s the initial injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET game against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder

QB Brian Hoyer - Concussion

DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion

TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle

Lions

LB Chris Board - Knee

C Evan Brown - Ankle

WR Quintez Cephus - Foot

WR DJ Chark - Ankle

DL John Cominsky - Wrist

TE T.J. Hockenson - Hip

C Frank Ragnow - Foot

WR Josh Reynolds - Ankle

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - Ankle

RB D’Andre Swift - Shoulder/Ankle

Despite being spotted at the beginning of practice, Lawerence Guy did not participate after missing last week’s game against Green Bay. Guy would be again be a noticeable loss for a struggling Patriots run defense that now faces a downhill Lions rushing attack that ranks second in expected points added per rush.

After leaving Sunday’s game early with a head injury, quarterback Brian Hoyer did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Jonnu Smith (ankle), who also left Sunday’s game early, did not participate as he is reportedly “week-to-week” with a low ankle sprain.

Detroit was down a handful of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. Running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) missed practice after not playing last week, while tight end T.J. Hockenson (hip) also did not participate. The Lions were also down their top four wide receivers, as Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) - who did not play last week - Quintez Cephus (foot), DJ Chart (ankle), and Josh Reynolds (ankle) all did not participate.

All-Pro center Frank Ragnow (foot) also missed practice for Detroit, as well as starting right guard Evan Brown (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

S Kyle Dugger - Knee

QB Mac Jones - Ankle

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb

WR Jakobi Meyers - Knee

CB Jalen Mills - Hamstring

S Adrian Phillips - Ribs

OT Isaiah Wynn - Hip

Lions

G Kayode Awosika - Hamstring

OT Taylor Decker - Knee

G Jonah Jackson - Finger

OT Matt Nelson - Calf

K Austin Seibert - Right groin

Bill Belichick noted Wednesday morning that Mac Jones had “definitely” progressed since last week. That’s what it appeared like on the practice field as Jones appeared to up his participation level, although he still walked a reported limp. The limited participant is still a step in the right direction from where he was last week.

After missing last week’s contest, both wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and cornerback Jalen Mills were listed as limited. Meyers, who has missed the last two games, would be a welcomed addition back in the slot with rookie Bailey Zappe potentially back under center on Sunday.

Isaiah Wynn (hip) was a new addition to the injury report, while Kyle Dugger (knee), Raekwon McMillan (thumb), and Adrian Phillips (ribs) all remain limited despite playing last weekend with similar designations.

As for Detroit, a handful of offensive lineman received limited tags, including starting left tackle Taylor Decker and starting left guard Jonah Jackson. Kicker Austin Seibert continues to nurse a groin injury that forced him out of last week’s contest against Seattle.