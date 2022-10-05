Patriots vs. Lions: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

New England will take on another NFC North team this week.

The New England Patriots will return home in Week 5, playing host to the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. The game will feature to 1-3 teams go against each other that have considerable questions on both sides of the ball.

For New England, those questions start at quarterback. Mac Jones is still nursing an ankle injury, while Brian Hoyer was knocked out of Sunday’s loss in Green Bay with a concussion. If neither is able to take the field against the Lions, fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe is in line to make his first NFL start.

Zappe would go up against the statistically worst defense in the NFL. The Lions, who are themselves facing some serious injury questions heading into this week, are ranked dead last in both points and yards allowed per game. On the flip side, their offense is ranked first in the NFL in those two categories.

The Patriots-Lions matchup will be kicked off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

In order not to miss any of the Pats Pulpit pre- and post-game coverage of the game, please make sure to bookmark and regularly re-visit this story stream.