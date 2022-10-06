Fantasy Football Preview: Will Damien Harris exploit an atrocious Lions run defense?

Week 4 featured a mix of familiar and unfamiliar names top the list of high scorers in fantasy football. It also saw a lot of major players let down their fantasy owners.

Let’s take a dive into the fantasy football world heading into week five.

Fantasy-related News

Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor out for Thursday Night

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown not practicing, status in question for Sunday

Broncos sign running back Latavius Murray in wake of Javonte Williams injury, backfield is murky

Patriots quarterbacks Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer in question for Sunday, play pass catchers with caution

Starts of the Week

RB Miles Sanders at Arizona Cardinals: Sanders is coming off one of the best weeks of his career and will certainly look to build on it against a week Cardinals run defense. If Philadelphia can establish the run, they will be able to take the ball out of Kyler Murray’s hands. Look for Sanders to be heavily involved in the game plan on Sunday.

WR Terry McLaurin vs. Tennessee Titans: McLaurin is coming off a tough outing and is in position to have a bounce back week against a bad Titans secondary. The Tennessee cornerback room is week, and the pro bowler will take advantage of that with a big day.

TE George Kittle at Carolina Panthers: Kittle has yet to have his big game in the 2022 season and this Sunday is a great opportunity for that. The Panthers defense is 18th against tight ends this season and the 49ers will look to their stud tight end. Kittle will have a solid target share with red zone opportunities.

Bust Candidates

QB Geno Smith at New Orleans Saints: Smith has been very impressive this season but will struggle in this matchup for fantasy owners. The Saints have a good defense and need a win desperately. New Orleans will come out fired up and will not allow Smith to get into any sort of rhythm.

RB Jamaal Williams at New England Patriots: Williams is coming off a massive performance against Seattle but will not have the same success. The Patriots will make sure to stop the run and make Jared Goff throw the ball. If Williams fails to find the end zone he will have a bad day by fantasy standards.

WR Diontae Johnson at Buffalo Bills: Johnson was a bust last week and is in line to have another bad performance against a great Bills defense. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will struggle finding his receivers in the hostile Buffalo environment. Do not be surprised when Johnson struggles on Sunday.

Sleeper of the Week

RB Tyler Allgeier at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: With Cordarrelle Patterson hitting injured reserve, Allgeier will take over as the starting running back. The rookie was a beast at BYU and will look to show something in his first start. Watch for Allgeier to have a solid week five.

Patriots Fantasy Play of the Week

RB Damien Harris vs. Detroit Lions: Harris will see a healthy share of touches against the Lions. Detroit’s run defense has been atrocious this season and the Patriots will look to expose that weakness. Harris will have a big day and find the end zone against the Lions.

Injury Report