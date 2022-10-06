 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 10/06/22: Rookie class looks promising so far

Daily news and links for Thursday.

By Bernd Buchmasser
NFL: SEP 25 Ravens at Patriots Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

PATRIOTS TEAM TALK

  • Mike Dussault: Patriots captains set the tone for Lions week.
  • Mike Dussault: Patriots look for throwback win over Lions.
  • Evan Lazar: Bailey Zappe focusing on getting “one percent better every day”
  • Alexandra Francisco: Patriots visit the Livestrong program at Foxboro YMCA for some pickleball.
  • Patriots transactions: OL Marcus Cannon signed to 53-man roster; QB Garrett Gilbert, OL Sebastian Gutierrez signed to practice squad.

LOCAL LINKS

  • Zack Cox (NESN): Patriots rookie check-in: How first-year players are faring so far.
  • Karen Guregian (Boston Herald): Guregian: What’s the No. 1 area Bill Belichick needs to fix to turn the Patriots season around?
  • Andrew Callahan (Boston Herald): Patriots QB Bailey Zappe heading toward first career start Sunday vs. Lions.
  • Matt Cassel (NBC Sports): Inside Bailey Zappe’s mindset and expectations for Patriots QB.
  • Dakota Randall (NESN): No Shaq Mason? No problem for Patriots, thanks to Michael Onwenu.
  • Matt Dolloff (98.5 The Sports Hub): It feels like Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is on the way to his first career start.
  • Ben Volin (Boston Globe): Bailey Zappe showed enough that he should move up the depth chart.
  • Andrew Callahan (Boston Herald): Patriots QB Mac Jones limping at walkthrough practice Wednesday.
  • Danny Jaillet (Patriots Wire): Gimme Him: Amon-Ra St. Brown would take Patriots’ receiving corps to next level
  • AJ Nelson (Boston.com): Here’s what the Lions are saying about former head coach Matt Patricia ahead of Sunday’s matchup.
  • Sean T. McGuire (NESN): Lions’ offensive success might stun some, but not lost on Bill Belichick.
  • Keagan Stiefel (NESN): Patriots play caller Matt Patricia has a fan in the Lions’ Dan Campbell.
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country): On Throwback Weekend, Can ‘Pat Patriot’ Play QB For New England?

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Liz Roscher (Yahoo): Fan sues Patriots for damaging his Tom Brady autographed flag, reducing value by $1M
  • Matt Schofield, James Dator, JP Acosta (SB Nation): Blake Bortles’ best, worst and most memorable moments with the Jaguars ... and in the ‘Good Place’
  • Rodger Sherman (The Ringer): Have the Bears failed Justin Fields, or was he never that guy to begin with?
  • Mark Sessler (NFL.com): NFL QB Index, Week 5.
  • Albert Breer (Sports Illustrated): Colts shouldn’t fire their coach and GM
  • Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com): Week 5 NFL game picks.
  • Mike Florio (Pro Football Talk): NFL has no comment on Dan Snyder’s aggressive letter to Congress.

