PATRIOTS TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault: Patriots captains set the tone for Lions week.
- Mike Dussault: Patriots look for throwback win over Lions.
- Evan Lazar: Bailey Zappe focusing on getting “one percent better every day”
- Alexandra Francisco: Patriots visit the Livestrong program at Foxboro YMCA for some pickleball.
- Patriots transactions: OL Marcus Cannon signed to 53-man roster; QB Garrett Gilbert, OL Sebastian Gutierrez signed to practice squad.
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox (NESN): Patriots rookie check-in: How first-year players are faring so far.
- Karen Guregian (Boston Herald): Guregian: What’s the No. 1 area Bill Belichick needs to fix to turn the Patriots season around?
- Andrew Callahan (Boston Herald): Patriots QB Bailey Zappe heading toward first career start Sunday vs. Lions.
- Matt Cassel (NBC Sports): Inside Bailey Zappe’s mindset and expectations for Patriots QB.
- Dakota Randall (NESN): No Shaq Mason? No problem for Patriots, thanks to Michael Onwenu.
- Matt Dolloff (98.5 The Sports Hub): It feels like Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is on the way to his first career start.
- Ben Volin (Boston Globe): Bailey Zappe showed enough that he should move up the depth chart.
- Andrew Callahan (Boston Herald): Patriots QB Mac Jones limping at walkthrough practice Wednesday.
- Danny Jaillet (Patriots Wire): Gimme Him: Amon-Ra St. Brown would take Patriots’ receiving corps to next level
- AJ Nelson (Boston.com): Here’s what the Lions are saying about former head coach Matt Patricia ahead of Sunday’s matchup.
- Sean T. McGuire (NESN): Lions’ offensive success might stun some, but not lost on Bill Belichick.
- Keagan Stiefel (NESN): Patriots play caller Matt Patricia has a fan in the Lions’ Dan Campbell.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country): On Throwback Weekend, Can ‘Pat Patriot’ Play QB For New England?
NATIONAL NEWS
- Liz Roscher (Yahoo): Fan sues Patriots for damaging his Tom Brady autographed flag, reducing value by $1M
- Matt Schofield, James Dator, JP Acosta (SB Nation): Blake Bortles’ best, worst and most memorable moments with the Jaguars ... and in the ‘Good Place’
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer): Have the Bears failed Justin Fields, or was he never that guy to begin with?
- Mark Sessler (NFL.com): NFL QB Index, Week 5.
- Albert Breer (Sports Illustrated): Colts shouldn’t fire their coach and GM
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com): Week 5 NFL game picks.
- Mike Florio (Pro Football Talk): NFL has no comment on Dan Snyder’s aggressive letter to Congress.
Loading comments...