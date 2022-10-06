To open up Week 5 we have a matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (+3.5) and the Denver Broncos (-3.5). The game is in Denver, giving the Broncos home field advantage and the elevation figures to be a factor as well.

The Colts come into come in at 1-2-1 and need a win. They will be without their All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor as he nurses an ankle injury. This means quarterback Matt Ryan will be asked to throw the ball a lot against a solid Broncos secondary.

If Indianapolis wants to win this game, its defense needs to have a great game. Pressuring the quarterback and forcing turnovers will be key for the Colts. If they can take advantage of Denver’s poor offensive line, they will have a chance in this game.

The Broncos come in at 2-2 and need to utilize home field advantage to keep pace in the challenging AFC West. Russell Wilson will make plays in this game as he has always been a primetime performer. He will rely heavily on receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy as the running game takes a big hit with the loss of Javonte Williams.

Defensively Denver should be able to cover the Colts weapons as they do not really have to worry about the run. Patrick Surtain II will blanket Michael Pittman Jr. and should be able to slow him down. Other than that, the Indianapolis does not have any major weapons with Taylor out.

The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

Nyheim Hines Over 26.5 Receiving Yards (-125): Hines will be the primary back tonight with Jonathan Taylor out so he will see a lot of reps. He is a great pass catcher and figures to be a safety valve for Matt Ryan. The Colts will need to get Hines heavily involved if they want to move the ball on offense and what better way to do that than to feed into his skillset. Expect him to easily exceed 26.5 receiving yards.