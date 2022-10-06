New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith is reportedly considered week-to-week after sustaining a low ankle sprain in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers. However, the injury did not stop him from returning to practice just four days later.

Smith was spotted during the brief media window at the start of Thursday’s practice, going through some warm-up work. Whether or not he did participate in the later part of the session is not yet known — the Patriots’ injury report will let us know.

Regardless of his official participation status, seeing Smith back in action after he was a no-show on Wednesday is a positive development from New England’s point of view. The 27-year-old missing extended time due to his ankle ailment, after all, would have significantly weakened the team’s tight end depth chart.

Besides Smith, Hunter Henry is the only other player at the position on the active 53-man roster. The Patriots also used wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey in a tight end-like role over the first four weeks of the season and has Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington on the practice squad, but none of them has the same skillset and experience in the system as Smith and Henry.

Of course, the Patriots might still have to rely on them against the Detroit Lions this week. Thursday’s injury report and Friday’s practice will give us more information about whether or not to expect Smith to return as early as Sunday.