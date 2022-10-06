After holding a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, the New England Patriots were back on the practice fields on Thursday.
Quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) was again on the field in a limited fashion, as back-up quarterback Brian Hoyer (concussion) missed a second straight day.
Here’s the entire Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET game against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
Patriots
- DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
- QB Brian Hoyer - Concussion
- DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion
Lions
- LB Chris Board - Knee
- WR Quintez Cephus - Foot
- DL John Cominsky - Wrist
- T Matt Nelson - Calf
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - Ankle
- RB D’Andre Swift - Shoulder/Ankle
For the second straight day, quarterback Brian Hoyer (concussion) did not participate for the Patriots and was reportedly place on the injured reserve. Defensive lineman Lawerence Guy (shoulder) was again present for the media portion of practice, but did not participate again on Thursday.
Detroit was once again without their two top playmakers in running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle). Things continue to trend in the wrong direction for both, as Swift is reportedly already unlikely to play Sunday.
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
Patriots
- S Kyle Dugger - Knee
- QB Mac Jones - Ankle
- LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
- WR Jakobi Meyers - Knee
- CB Jalen Mills - Hamstring
- S Adrian Phillips - Ribs
- TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle
- OT Isaiah Wynn - Hip
Lions
- G Kayode Awosika - Hamstring
- C Evan Brown - Ankle
- WR DJ Chark - Ankle
- DL Charles Harris - Groin
- TE T.J. Hockenson - Hip
- G Jonah Jackson - Finger
- C Frank Ragnow - Foot
- WR Josh Reynolds - Ankle
- K Austin Seibert - Right groin
Quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) was limited at practice for the second straight day for the Patriots. He still appeared to be walking gingerly, but the limited practices continue to be an encouraging sign if there’s any chance he suits up on Sunday.
Despite reportedly being “week-to-week” with an ankle injury and not practicing Wednesday, tight end Jonnu Smith was upgraded to a limited participant.
While Swift and St. Brown remained sidelined, Detroit did receive some positive news as tight end T.J. Hockenson (hip), center Frank Ragnow (foot), and right guard Evan Brown (ankle) returned in a limited fashion. Wide receivers DJ Chart and Josh Reynolds were also upgraded to limited participants as they will likely be leaned on with St. Brown.
FULL PARTICIPATION
Lions
- Taylor Decker - Knee
The Lions’ starting left tackle was upgraded to a full participant after being limited on Wednesday.
Loading comments...