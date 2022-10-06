After holding a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, the New England Patriots were back on the practice fields on Thursday.

Quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) was again on the field in a limited fashion, as back-up quarterback Brian Hoyer (concussion) missed a second straight day.

Here’s the entire Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET game against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder

QB Brian Hoyer - Concussion

DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion

Lions

LB Chris Board - Knee

WR Quintez Cephus - Foot

DL John Cominsky - Wrist

T Matt Nelson - Calf

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - Ankle

RB D’Andre Swift - Shoulder/Ankle

For the second straight day, quarterback Brian Hoyer (concussion) did not participate for the Patriots and was reportedly place on the injured reserve. Defensive lineman Lawerence Guy (shoulder) was again present for the media portion of practice, but did not participate again on Thursday.

Detroit was once again without their two top playmakers in running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle). Things continue to trend in the wrong direction for both, as Swift is reportedly already unlikely to play Sunday.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

S Kyle Dugger - Knee

QB Mac Jones - Ankle

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb

WR Jakobi Meyers - Knee

CB Jalen Mills - Hamstring

S Adrian Phillips - Ribs

TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle

OT Isaiah Wynn - Hip

Lions

G Kayode Awosika - Hamstring

C Evan Brown - Ankle

WR DJ Chark - Ankle

DL Charles Harris - Groin

TE T.J. Hockenson - Hip

G Jonah Jackson - Finger

C Frank Ragnow - Foot

WR Josh Reynolds - Ankle

K Austin Seibert - Right groin

Quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) was limited at practice for the second straight day for the Patriots. He still appeared to be walking gingerly, but the limited practices continue to be an encouraging sign if there’s any chance he suits up on Sunday.

Despite reportedly being “week-to-week” with an ankle injury and not practicing Wednesday, tight end Jonnu Smith was upgraded to a limited participant.

While Swift and St. Brown remained sidelined, Detroit did receive some positive news as tight end T.J. Hockenson (hip), center Frank Ragnow (foot), and right guard Evan Brown (ankle) returned in a limited fashion. Wide receivers DJ Chart and Josh Reynolds were also upgraded to limited participants as they will likely be leaned on with St. Brown.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Lions

Taylor Decker - Knee

The Lions’ starting left tackle was upgraded to a full participant after being limited on Wednesday.