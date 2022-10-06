Patriots place veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer on injured reserve

Four days after suffering a concussion, New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer has now been sent to injured reserve. The move was listed on the NFL transactions wire on Thursday.

Hoyer, 36, originally entered the season as the Patriots’ No. 2 at the quarterback position behind starter Mac Jones. With Jones sustaining a high ankle sprain in Week 3 against Baltimore, however, he was pushed into the starting lineup for the contest against Green Bay the following week.

Hoyer’s stint as the starter lasted but two series. After going 5-for-6 for 37 yards, he was sacked on his 15th snap of the day and subsequently removed from the game.

In his absence, rookie Bailey Zappe took over and completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for 99 yards and a touchdown in New England’s 27-24 overtime loss. With Hoyer now forced to sit out at least four games, per league rules, and with Mac Jones still limited in practice, the expectation is that Zappe will start for the Patriots against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The New England quarterback depth chart also features Garrett Gilbert, who was signed to the practice squad earlier this week. Until Jones is able to give it a go, Zappe will likely serve as the starter with Gilbert as his backup.

As for Hoyer, he will be eligible to rejoin the Patriots’ active roster for their Week 9 game versus the Indianapolis Colts. Sending him to IR opens a spot on the 53-man team.