8:15 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) at Denver Broncos (2-2): Go Colts! Yes, it might feel unnatural to root for Indianapolis. There are actually two compelling reasons to do that, though. The first is New England’s strength of schedule tiebreaker, which would be positively impacted by a Colts victory. The second is that the team of quarterback Matt Ryan has a worse record at the moment; evening things out a bit in the AFC would be preferable from the 1-3 Patriots’ perspective. | Amazon Prime, fuboTV

