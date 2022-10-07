The New England Patriots will play host to the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET. The two teams have only met 12 times through the years, with New England leading the series at 7-5.

Let’s take a look back on some important games between the two franchises:

First Meeting in the Series/Most Lopsided Game: The first meeting between these two teams took place on Sep. 26, 1971. The Lions won that game 34-7. This was also the most lopsided game that these two teams have ever played.

Jim Plunkett completed just six passes in this one, while throwing a touchdown and two interceptions. Randy Vataha caught the lone score while totaling 91 yards through the air.

Greg Landry was the starter for Detroit, and he threw one touchdown to running back Steve Owens. Owens had a big day totaling 163 total yards with a rushing and receiving score. Altie Taylor also had a rushing score for the Lions from three yards out.

Most Recent Matchup: The most recent matchup between the two teams took place on Sep. 23, 2018. Detroit won that game 26-10, with first-year Lions head coach Matt Patricia beating Bill Belichick.

Tom Brady started for the Patriots and tossed one touchdown to James White in a game that New England not score many points in. Brady also threw an interception to Darius Slay. Stephen Gostkowski made a 36-yard field goal and an extra point to give the Patriots their 10 points.

Matthew Stafford started for the Lions and threw a pair of touchdown passes and an interception. Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones each caught touchdown in this game, with the interception being caught by New England linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley. Matt Prater kicked four field goals and two extra points, meaning he contributed 14 of Detroit’s 26 total points.

Playoff History: Given that they are playing in two separate conferences but have never met in the Super Bowl, the two teams have not yet faced off in the postseason.

Most Memorable Matchup: The most memorable matchup between New England and Detroit took place on Thanksgiving day 2010. The Patriots, who wore their red “Pat Patriot” throwbacks, won this game 45-24 on the road and advanced to 9-2 on the season.

The last time the Patriots wore their throwbacks against the Lions: Thanksgiving Day 2010. ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/94BO2aXz6L — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) October 7, 2022

Tom Brady threw for 342 and four touchdowns, going 21-for-27 and posting a perfect passer rating. Wes Welker and Deion Branch each caught a pair of touchdowns in the team’s offensive explosion. BenJarvus Green-Ellis added 59 rushing yards and two scores on the ground, while Devin McCourty intercepted a pair of passes and had a total of 73 return yards.

Shaun Hill got the start for the Lions and threw one touchdown with two interceptions. The legendary Calvin Johnson caught the touchdown pass from 19 yards out. Detroit's leading rusher was Maurice Morris who netted 55 yards and touchdowns.

That game was actually the second Thanksgiving matchup that saw the Patriots wear their throwbacks against Detroit. Back in 2002, New England won with a score of 20-12.