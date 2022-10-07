Pats Pulpit Reacts: Patriots fans don’t feel confident in right tackle Isaiah Wynn

New England Patriots starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn has had an up-and-down season so far. The former first-round draft pick, who moved over from the left side of the line this offseason, has had stretches of very good play interrupted by bad reps or mental errors.

Last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers was a microcosm of Wynn’s 2022 campaign. He looked very good as a run blocker, but also gave up a pair of sacks and drew two more penalties (bringing his season total to a team-high six); the sacks proved costly: the first saw Brian Hoyer sustain a concussion that has since sent him to injured reserve; the second caused replacement quarterback Bailey Zappe to cough up the ball.

At one point, Wynn was even replaced by veteran Marcus Cannon. The starter still ended up taking the bulk of the right tackle snaps against the Packers — out-snapping Cannon 48 to 10 — but Cannon’s presence and subsequent promotion from the practice squad to the 53-man roster created an interesting situation.

Given Wynn’s recent inconsistency and Cannon’s solid outing in Green Bay, the right tackle position might be up for grabs again. At least that’s what Patriots fans think: according to the latest SB Nation Reacts poll, only 15 percent of participants believe Wynn will be able to hold onto the starting job throughout the season.

Needless to say that the number is a reflection of how fans feel about the 21st selection in the 2018 draft, and how confidence in him is at an all-time low.

While Wynn’s status is the subject of speculation and, to a degree, negativity, Patriots fans as a whole feel a lot better about the team than they did last week.

While the quarterback position is less than ideal — Mac Jones is still nursing an ankle injury and Hoyer will miss at least four weeks on IR — 55 percent of fans now feel good about the direction the team is headed in. For comparison, that number was at just 28 percent in Week 4.

Additionally, 76 percent of fans participating in the poll shared a belief that New England will beat the visiting Detroit Lions on Sunday.

