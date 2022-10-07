PATRIOTS TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar: Patriots readying for a Throwback Sunday in more ways than one
- Mike Dussault: Matthew Judon is seeing all red against the Lions
- Patriots transactions: QB Brian Hoyer placed on injured reserve
- Patriots Unfiltered: Patriots preparing for the Lions (22:29 video)
- The Belestrator: Previewing the Lions offense (3:33 video)
- Photos: Patriots practice in throwback helmets Oct. 6
LOCAL LINKS
- Nicole Yang (Boston Globe): ‘It means everything’: Nigerian Patriots get a chance to honor their heritage and their immigrant parents
- Zack Cox (NESN): Patriots Mailbag: What happens when Tyquan Thornton returns?
- Karen Guregian (Boston Herald): Can the Patriots offense still establish its identity without Mac Jones?
- Chris Mason (MassLive): Who is Garrett Gilbert? Patriots QB will be backup if Mac Jones’ injury sidelines him
- Dakota Randall (NESN): Ranking the Patriots’ five biggest problems other than quarterback
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans.com): Patriots-Lions Week 5, Key Matchups, Who Has the Edge?
- Murph (E2GSports) Monster Keys to Patriots Lions: These Lions have Claws people. Detroit comes to Foxboro with their league leading offense doling out 35 points per game.
- Greg Dudek (NESN): Matthew Judon enjoys having Jamie Collins back with the Patriots
- Phil Perry (NBC Sports): Belichick can’t quit his love of man-to-man defense
- Jordy McElroy (Patriots Wire): 7 burning questions heading into Patriots-Lions Week 5 meeting
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country): Wynn or Lose: Could Cannon be Patriots’ answer at right tackle?
- Chad Graff (The Athletic): Why Patriots QB Bailey Zappe’s performance against the Lions blitz will be key
- Andrew Callahan (Boston Herald): The Patriots defense is ready for the Lions to punch them in their weak spot
- Ben Volin (Boston Globe): The Lions have regrouped after Matt Patricia, but not everyone thought he was a bad coach there
- Greg Dudek (NESN): Advice from former teammates pushes Matthew Judon to break Patriots records
- Dakota Randall (NESN): Patriots won’t go anywhere if defense doesn’t fix these issues
- Nick O’Malley (MassLive): Patriots-Lions Anti-Analysis: Where did Amon-Ra St. Brown’s name come from?
- Kevin Tame Jr. (Patriots Country): Lions coach Dan Campbell endorses Patriots play-caller Matt Patricia
- Tom Westerholm (Boston.com): Danny Amendola says he got four IVs during Patriots’ 28-3 comeback Super Bowl
- Nick O’Malley (MassLive): Julian Edelman: ‘I feel bad for Matt Ryan’ over fallout of Super Bowl comeback
NATIONAL NEWS
- Justin Melo (The Draft Network): 3 teams that should trade for Kendrick Bourne
- Eric Woodyard (ESPN): Aidan Hutchinson says his childhood Patriots fandom ‘no good’ ahead of matchup
- Nick Shook (NFL.com): Tom Brady on parity in NFL: ‘There’s a lot of bad football’
- James Dator (SB Nation): Our expert NFL picks for Week 5 of 2022
- Next Gen Stats (NFL.com): Top 10 D-lines right now: Deep Bills unit ranks No. 2
- JP Acosta (SB Nation): ESPN’s offensive scheme segment on ‘NFL Live’ is what we need more of
- Arif Hasan (Pro Football Network): NFL QB Rankings Week 5: Jalen Hurts enters elite conversation, Geno Smith rises
- Sam Monson (Pro Football Focus): Early NFL All-Pro Team: Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown highlight roster
