Patriots vs. Lions Friday injury report: Mac Jones listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game

The New England Patriots listed quarterback Mac Jones as doubtful to play in Sunday’s contest against the Detroit Lions. Despite participating at practice throughout the week in a limited capacity, Jones was still hobbled by the ankle injury he suffered in Week 3.

Here’s the final injury report of the week before Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET game against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder (DNP)

DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion (DNP)

Lions

WR Quintez Cephus - Foot (DNP)

WR DJ Chark - Ankle (DNP)

DL John Cominsky - Wrist (DNP)

DE Charles Harris - Groin (DNP)

T Matt Nelson - Calf (DNP)

RB D’Andre Swift - Shoulder/Ankle (DNP)

Despite appearing at practice during the media portion again on Friday, defensive lineman Lawerence Guy did not participate for the third straight day and has been downgraded to out. Guy’s absence could be noteworthy against Detroit’s downhill rushing attack.

The Lions officially ruled out running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) for the second straight week. Wide receivers Quintez Cephus (foot) and DJ Chart (ankle) will also miss Sunday’s contest after not practicing on Friday.

DOUBTFUL

Patriots

QB Mac Jones - Ankle (LP)

TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle (LP)

Jones logged his third straight limited status on Friday, but still was noticeably hobbled with the ankle injury. His doubtful status opens the door for rookie Bailey Zappe to make his first career NFL start. As for Jonnu, he too was walking with a noticeable limp as he recovers from his own ankle injury which reportedly left him as “week-to-week”.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

S Kyle Dugger - Knee (LP)

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb (LP)

WR Jakobi Meyers - Knee (LP)

CB Jalen Mills - Hamstring (DNP)

S Adrian Phillips - Ribs (LP)

OT Isaiah Wynn - Hip (LP)

Lions

G Kayode Awosika - Hamstring (LP)

LB Chris Board - Knee (LP)

C Evan Brown - Ankle (LP)

G Jonah Jackson - Finger (FP)

WR Josh Reynolds - Ankle (LP)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - Ankle (LP)

After being limited throughout the week, Mills did not practice on Friday but was still listed as questionable with the hamstring injury. Even the veteran is not able to suit up, rookie Jack Jones would likely be in for another large amount of snaps.

In good news for Detroit, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is questionable to play after battling an ankle injury that forced him from last week’s contest. Fellow receiver Josh Reynolds (ankle) is also questionable, along with starting guards Jonah Jackson (finger) and Evan Brown (ankle).

FULL PARTICIPATION

Lions

OT Taylor Decker - Knee

TE T.J. Hockenson - Hip

C Frank Ragnow - Foot

Starting left tackle Taylor Decker (knee) remained a full participant on Friday and was joined by tight end T.J. Hockenson (hip) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) — a big boost for the Lions top scoring offense.