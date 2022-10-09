The Week 5 Sunday slate kicks off with a 9:30 a.m. ET game in London. At 1 p.m. ET nine games will kick off with another three on the 4 p.m. ET docket. Sunday wraps up with one night game at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The New York Giants (+7.5) and Green Bay Packers (-7.5) will kick off things in London. This game has blowout written all over it as the Giants are missing multiple wide receivers and their quarterback Daniel Jones is hobbled. The Packers will utilize their great defense and try to get great field position throughout the game. This will give Aaron Rodgers ample opportunities to expose the New York defense and put points on the board.

A game that stands out on the 1 p.m. slate is the Tennessee Titans (-1) traveling to take on the Washington Commanders (+1). The Titans come into this game as one-point favorites despite playing very well over the past few games. They should be able to run the ball all over the Washington defense and control the time of possession battle.

Another appealing game at 1 p.m. game is the New England Patriots (-3.5) hosting the Detroit Lions (+3.5). Both teams come in needing a win, but it feels like a game the Patriots need more at home. They are expected to start Bailey Zappe and will run the ball a ton against a terrible Lions defense. It could be a high-scoring contest, but New England should prevail.

The Dallas Cowboys (+5.5) will travel to California to take on the Los Angeles Rams (-5.5). This game is exciting as the Cowboys have been very good with Cooper Rush at the helm. The Rams have not looked great, and it does not make sense that they are heavy favorites. Dallas has been excellent defensively and will hang around in this game.

Sunday Night football features a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5) and Baltimore Ravens (-3.5). The game is in Baltimore, so the Ravens definitely have the edge here. Joe Burrow will keep the Bengals in it and keep it a one possession game. Lamar Jackson should ultimately lead the purple and black to a victory.

Who will prevail Sunday? Well, that is what we are going to find out. All of the odds for the slate are on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the day:

Player Prop of the Day

Nick Chubb Over 90.5 Rushing Yards (-115): Chubb has been an absolute workhorse all season for Cleveland. He comes into a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in which he will look to expose their run defense. This is a defense that just allowed rookie Dameon Pierce to run all over them. The combination of Chubb’s heavy workload and a poor Chargers run defense should allow the pro bowler to easily eclipse 90.5 rushing yards.

Patriots Best Bet

Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+120): Stevenson is going to see a healthy workload in both the rushing and receiving game. This will lead to a ton of red zone opportunities against the worst rushing defense in the league. Stevenson is going to get loose and find the end zone in this game.