The New England Patriots (1-3) will wear their Pat Patriot throwback uniforms for the first time in a decade for their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions (1-3).

Of course, New England will be without starting quarterback Mac Jones for the second straight game as he recovers from an ankle injury suffered in Week 3 against Baltimore. That puts rookie Bailey Zappe, who relived the injured Brian Hoyer last weekend in Green Bay, in line for his first career NFL start.

Live Score: Patriots 16 : 0 Lions

October 9, 1:00 pm ET | Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA | Broadcast Information | Inactives

First quarter

New England won the coin toss and deferred, putting Jared Goff and the highest scoring offense on the field to begin Sunday's contest. Detroit converted one first down behind running back Jamaal Williams, then dialed dup the aggressiveness on fourth-and-one from their own 40-yard line. The Patriots defense held strong, forcing a turnover on downs.

Starting with strong field position, Bailey Zappe and the Patriots offense got to work. After a one-yard Damien Harris run, Zappe found Hunter Henry down the seam for a 23-yard gain. The offense then stalled, leading to a Nick Folk 37-yard field goal to give the Patriots the lead. [Patriots 3 : 0 Lions]

Detroit got off to a fast start on their next offensive position, as Jared Goff connected with Josh Reynolds off play-action for a 22-yard gain. Two plays later, Craig Reynolds broke off a 19-yard run to move the ball into New England territory. The Patriots defense held strong in the red zone, as Goff’s pass to T.J. Hockenson was intercepted by rookie Jack Jones.

Backed up at their own three-yard line, New England got to work on the ground with Rhamondre Stevenson before Zappe found Jakobi Meyers for a 12-yard gain on third-down. On the next play, Stevenson broke loose, rumbling for 49-yard gain down to Detroit’s 31-yard line. Zappe then found Meyers two plays later for 10 more yards, setting Stevenson up for a four-yard conversion on third-down. After a nine-yard rush by Harris on first down, both backs got stuffed short setting up a 32-yard field goal. [Patriots 6 : 0 Lions]

Second quarter

The Lions third offensive drive started with strong field position after a 47 yard return from Maurice Alexander. After one first down running behind Jamaal Williams, a third down sack by Matt Judon and Josh Uche forced a punt.

Zappe got back to work finding Jakobi Meyers for a 17-yard gain on New England’s next drive. After a pair of penalties on the following plays, Zappe’s pass bounced off Nelson Agholor’s hands into the air for an interception by DeShon Elliott.

Injury Update: Damien Harris (hamstring) is questionable to return.

Looking for their first points of the afternoon after the interception, Goff found Kalif Raymond for 20 yards facing a third-and-16. Again getting aggressive on fourth-and-nine, Matthew Judon got home and forced a fumble, which Kyle Dugger scooped up and took 59 yards for a touchdown. [Patriots 13 : 0 Lions]

After the score, New England’s defense got right back to work forcing a quick three-and-out before the two-minute warning.

The Patriots two-minute offense got to work, as Zappe found Meyers for a 15-yard gain to start the drive. After an eight-yard completion to Henry, DeVante Parker drew a 22-yard pass interference penalty to move the ball across midfield. A screen too Stevenson on the next play picked up 15 more yards before an Isaiah Wynn holding call on the following play put New England behind the sticks. Facing a first-and-20, New England ran with Stevenson to set up a field goal before the half. Nick Folk banged it home from 44-yards to extend the Patriots lead entering halftime. [Patriots 16 : 0 Lions]