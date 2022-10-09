The New England Patriots have improved to 2-3 on the season, thanks to a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The victory was an impressive one from head coach Bill Belichick’s team, with the all three phases of the game making some notable contributions.

With that being said, let’s dive a bit deeper into the Patriots’ second win of the year.

Defense pitches a shutout

The Lions entered the game as the highest-scoring team in football, averaging 35.0 points per game. That average has now dropped to 28.0 points thanks to an impressive outing by the Patriots defense.

The unit led by coaches Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo set the tone from he very first drive, stopping Detroit on a 4th-and-1 to force a turnover on downs. That stop, courtesy of linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley getting up the field to keep Jamaal Williams from reaching the line to gain, set up the Patriots’ first three points.

It was not the last time that New England would hold when faced with fourth down. The Lions decided to go for it on six separate occasions, failing to convert each time: following that 4th-and-1, the Patriots also had stops on 4th-and-9, 4th-and-2, 4th-and-5, 4th-and-1 and eventually 4th-and-4.

Those were not the only big plays the unit made, though. It also intercepted Lions quarterback Jared Goff, courtesy of rookie Jack Jones, and scored a touchdown: linebacker Matthew Judon forced his way to Goff on one of those unsuccessful fourth down attempts, stripping the ball loose with safety Kyle Dugger recovering and returning it 59 yards for a touchdown.

From star to finish, New England’s defense dominated.

Bailey Zappe gets the job done in his first start

With Mac Jones still sidelined with a high ankle sprain and veteran backup Brian Hoyer on injured reserve due to a concussion sustained last week, the Patriots turned to fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe. His first career start was a successful one for the youngster, not only because he is now 1-0 as de facto QB1.

Zappe also did what was expected of him. He took care of the football, made smart decisions, and also was not afraid of testing the Lions’ 1-on-1 coverage when he saw the opportunity.

When all was said and done, Zappe had completed 17 of 21 pass attempts for 188 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Isaiah Wynn gets the start at right tackle

One of the storylines heading into the game was who would start at right tackle for the Patriots. Turns out that incumbent Isaiah Wynn was the choice, with recently promoted veteran Marcus Cannon serving primarily as a jumbo tight end and sixth lineman.

As for Wynn’s performance, it was quite solid. While he did draw another penalty flag to bring his total to a team-high seven on the year, he did not surrender any sacks and also looked good as a run blocker.

After a tough outing in Green Bay last week, this was a bounce-back performance against first overall draft pick Aidan Hutchinson and company.

New England gets some up-and-down production from its wide receivers

With second-round rookie Tyquan Thornton moving off injured reserve and straight onto the game-day roster, the Patriots had six wide receivers active for the game against Detroit. All of them were involved, but production was a bit up and down.

Jakobi Meyers was the most productive of the bunch. Coming off a knee injury that cost him one game, the fourth-year Patriot was the team’s leading receiver with seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown. The Lions’ injury-plagued secondary had few answers for the former rookie free agent.

The other members of New England’s wide receiver depth chart were a bit more inconsistent. Tyquan Thornton had two catches for two yards in his NFL debut, while DeVante Parker’s main contributions came through drawing pass interference flags.

Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, meanwhile, had rough days. Bourne was flagged twice, having a spirited conversation with Bill Belichick after the second infraction, while Agholor saw a pass go through his hands for an interception; he left the game with a hamstring injury after that play and did not reenter the contest.

Bourne finished with a 1-yard catch, while Agholor was held catchless just like Parker. Lil’Jordan Humphrey also did not register any statistics.

Red zone struggles pave way for Nick Folk field goals

Patriots kicker Nick Folk continues his impressive campaign by adding five more field goals to his season total. He is now 9-for-10 on the year, while also sitting at a perfect 10-for-10 in extra points after adding two more.

Folk was the beneficiary of New England’s offense having its fair share of issues in the red area. The unit marched into the Detroit 20-yard line four times but was unable to score a single touchdown; its lone score came on a 24-yard heave from Bailey Zappe to Jakobi Meyers.

The rookie cornerbacks show up

New England’s rookie class again had a solid outing. Cole Strange went wire-to-wire at left guard and continues to live up to his first-round status, while the two cornerbacks selected in the spring both caught the eye: Jack Jones registered his second interception in as many weeks, while Marcus Jones again saw action as the main kick returner; he registered a 12-yard punt return.

Marcus’ contributions extended beyond the kicking game, however. As opposed to the last few games, he also was more involved on the defensive side of the ball: the Patriots inserted him into their secondary, using him in the slot over Myles Bryant.

Bryant, of course, was also the Patriots’ primary punt returner before the rookie took over. It appears he is now coming for another of his jobs. That said, the third-year man himself had a solid game, at one point breaking up a pass to force a turnover on downs on 4th-and-5 in the deep New England red zone.

Rhamondre Stevenson and Hunter Henry carry the load at their positions

The Patriots had only two running backs and two tight ends active for the game, but those two players saw extensive action. Rhamondre Stevenson finished with 25 carries for a career-best 161 yards; he also had two catches for 14 yards — all while serving in a bell-cow role after Damien Harris exited the contest due to a hamstring injury.

As for Hunter Henry, he had arguably his best game of the season. With fellow tight end Jonnu Smith out and practice squad elevatee Matt Sokol only marginally involved, Henry caught four passes on five targets for 54 yards. He still continues to be a work in progress as a blocker, but appears to be heading in the right direction.

New England adds another win to its throwback history

The Patriots wore their red throwback uniforms for the first time in a decade, entering the day with a 9-3 all-time record when going retro. They are now 10-3, with three of those victories coming over the Lions.

New England beat Detroit on Thanksgiving Day in 2002 and 2010, and has now also beaten the team in an October showdown. The combined score of those three contests is rather lopsided: 94-36 in the Patriots’ favor.