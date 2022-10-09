The last time the New England Patriots took the field at Gillette Stadium, 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe was on the inactive list. Today? He started at quarterback in a 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions.

“It’s kind of like I’ve always been told, taking advantage of your opportunity,” Zappe said postgame. “We had an opportunity today as a team to go out there and get a win, and we played really well, played team football. Defense played well. Offense played well. Special teams played well. To be able to play like that as a team, it was amazing to get the win.”

After being thrown into the fire at the hostile Lambeau Field last weekend, Sunday’s game at Gillette marked a much more comfortable environment for the rookie after a full week of preparation.

“I think I felt comfortable in almost really everything,” Zappe said. “Getting another week of practice in, getting mental reps, physical reps taking every day this past week. Taking every rep as a game rep. Continuing to work with receivers, O-line before and after practice, and just building that comfortability with everybody. It was a great way to come out this Sunday and get a win.”

Zappe completed 17-of-21 passes for 181 yards and a score on Sunday. Most notably, the Patriots’ offensive line kept the rookie clean - not allowing a QB hit or sack.

“They played amazing today,” the quarterback said of the offensive line. “To be honest with you, all five of those guys — actually six, including Marcus Cannon, were the MVPs of today. We ran the ball well. For the offense, MVP, they ran the ball well, play action well, kept me clean in the pocket.

“Like you said, we were able to go through second, third reads, get to your check-down. They played really well today. To be able to have those guys up front is amazing to have that.”

The rookie’s best pass of the day came in second half on a 24-yard touchdown to Jakobi Meyers. Zappe was able to step up in the pocket and find Meyers right in the cover-two hole down the right sideline for the score.

“It was a good play. We’ve been practicing that throughout the week,” he explained. “We got a lot of reps at it. Once we were able to see that coverage, go up solid, was able to find the hole in the spot, and I was able to get him the ball, and he did the rest.”

The score also capped off a career day for Jakobi Meyers, who posted 111 yards in his return after missing two games with a knee injury.

“It’s nice to have Kobs back out there,” Zappe said. “He has been in the league for a few years, so to have that veteran mentality back in the group is amazing. We know we have an all-around really good receiving group. Really the only job for us quarterbacks is to get those guys the ball and let them do what they do.”

The play from Zappe was admirable in his first career NFL start, and the Patriot faithful that rocked Gillette Stadium took notice. With the quarterback taking two kneels late in the fourth quarter, chants of “Zappe! Zappe!” rang through the crowd.

“I like the support, but to be honest with you, I was just more excited about the win,” he said. “To get a win with my team, that was really the focus point for this week. That was going to be the focus point for the rest of the season.”