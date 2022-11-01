New England Patriots links 11/01/22 - Breaking down Pats-Jets: Mac could use some pass protection

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: Breaking down Mac Jones’s performance, defense’s big day. ‘The issues Jones is having adapting to a new offensive play-caller and shaky offensive line play are not unique, unexpected, or new’.
- Mike Dussault spotlights Rhamondre Stevenson continuing his breakout season on Sunday.
- Alexandra Francisco talks about how earning his NFL interception milestone in New Jersey was special for Devin McCourty, and only fitting that it happened in his home state.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences: Jabrill Peppers - James Ferentz - Matthew Slater - Bill Belichick.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones.
- Best Game Photos: Patriots at Jets.
- Varun (GilletteGazette) A major choice the Patriots need to make: Should the Patriots be buyers or sellers at the NFL trade deadline? A case for both.
- Mark Daniels thumbnails five players the Pats could acquire if they are looking to add more talent.
- Patrick Keefe (GilletteGazette) Which Patriots are getting traded before today’s 4:00pm deadline?
- Andrew Callahan breaks down the Patriots-Jets film: How Mac Jones can build off Sunday’s win and Bill Belichick broke Zach Wilson.
- Michael Hurley serves up some still-warm leftover Patriots thoughts: Jakobi Meyers is no longer just a nice story of an undrafted free agent making his way in the NFL, he’s a big-time player; More.
- Jerry Thornton gives us his knee-jerk reactions to Week 8: Patriots vs. Jets. “This was a significant win on a lot of levels. Beginning with what it means to the season.” /The Zach Wilson Halloween costume worth the click.
- Mark Daniels analyzes the Patriots offensive line stats: Mac Jones struggled due to pass protection vs. Jets.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Monday breakdown: Observations, thoughts on Patriots 22-17 win over the Jets. Defenses force Zach Wilson to melt again; More.
- Phil Perry issues his Patriots Report Card: Mac gets support from Belichick, but not his O-line.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Week 8 Report Card: Rhamondre Stevenson continues to grow before our eyes, becoming a well-rounded three-down running back.
- Zack Cox hands out his Week 8 Report Card: Grading every position after win over Jets.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) The Patriots stop over in New Jersey and beat the Jets, again!
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Observations from a hard fought Patriots victory over rival Jets in Week 8. 1. The Offensive line played like they were a sieve, as they let Jet D-linemen through them at will.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Eight Monday Patriots thoughts: Jones still not close to where he needs to be.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) The Patriots turned their season around in Sunday’s win. Lessons from Week 8: The offensive line is putting Mac in constant danger.
- Tom E. Curran writes that after eight games, the Patriots arrive at Halloween dressed as a question mark. Kinda good. Kinda bad. Treading water. Spinning their wheels.
- Mike Reiss reports that one thing has become clear in recent days within the team’s locker room: While a vocal segment of fans might prefer Zappe, coaches and players are united in rallying behind Jones.
- Michael Hurley examines how Mac Jones’ performances compare to QBs who have faced the same opponents.
- Matthew Geagan calls Mac Jones’ Week 8 performance a mixed bag of tricks and treats, and unfortunately for Jones, there were more bad tricks than good treats. At least on Sunday, he did just enough to help the team win.
- Chris Mason notes the Patriots spent Monday breaking down film of the Jets game, and Mac Jones was pleased with what the offense put on tape. He clearly thinks they’re close.
- Greg Bedard shares his take on the negated pick-six vs. the Jets due to a roughing the passer call. Jakobi Meyers was fooled by the defense, Mac Jones was right. (1 min. video)
- Zack Cox highlights this block by ‘Incredible Hulk’ Jabrill Peppers that left his teammates in awe.
- Karen Guregian passes along some good news on DeVante Parker’s knee injury. Tests revealed that Parker suffered just a knee sprain, avoiding a more serious injury, a source confirmed.
- Nick Goss takes a look at where the Patriots stand in the AFC playoff race entering Week 9.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Best of social media: Week 8 Patriots vs. Jets. /These are always fun.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Zach Wilson makes bold statement after loss to Patriots. ‘yeah we’ll have these guys in 2 weeks.’ /Psst... It’s three weeks.
- Jerry Thornton says it’s time to consider the possibility Josh McDaniels is a sleeper agent sent by Belichick to destroy the Raiders from within.
- Alex Barth highlights Jonathan Kraft answering some often-asked Patriots uniform questions.
- Kevin Skiver (Sporting News) What time is the NFL trade deadline today? Latest news, rumors & top targets to know for 2022.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL trade deadline: Five players most likely to be dealt on final day. No Pats.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read, Week 9: Pete Carroll, Seahawks silencing critics; Dolphins set for run?
- Albert Breer (SI) MMQB Week 8: Christian McCaffrey’s impact, first-place Falcons.
- Staff (Football Zebras) Week 8 officiating liveblog: Miscall on Patriots downed punt; Roughing the passer nullifies interception-TD; Tackling by the hair is legal; More.
- Doug Kyed (PFF) NFL Rumor Roundup: Nyheim Hines drawing interest, Patriots could be active at trade deadline.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The year of the star skill-position player.
- Rivka Boord (JetsXFactor) 5 worrisome signs in NY Jets’ 22-17 loss to Patriots.
