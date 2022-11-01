Fantasy Football Review: Rhamondre Stevenson heads productive Patriots trio in Week 8

Week 8 saw the return of some major production with some top picks throughout fantasy drafts played very well.

Let’s take a look at who boomed in Week 8 and who was a bust in standard scoring PPR (point per reception) leagues:

Boomed

RB Alvin Kamara (42.8), RB Christian McCaffrey (40.26), WR A.J. Brown (39.6), RB Derrick Henry (35.8), WR DeAndre Hopkins (33.9), RB Tony Pollard (33.7), RB D’Onta Foreman (31.8), WR Tyreek Hill (31.5), WR Jaylen Waddle (30.6), QB Tua Tagovailoa (29.18), QB Jalen Hurts (28.4), WR D.J. Moore (27.5), QB Justin Fields (26.04), TE Tyler Conklin (25.9), QB Dak Prescott (25.4), RB Travis Etienne Jr. (25.2), RB Dalvin Cook (25.1)

Tua Tagovailoa led all quarterbacks in scoring with a 29.18. Jalen Hurts was right there with a 28.4. Justin Fields was productive once again as he registered a 26.04 and Dak Prescott finds himself on this list for the first time all season with a 25.4.

A majority of the big performances came from the running back position. Alvin Kamara went off as he had a 42.8 behind three total touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey had a 40.26 behind a passing, rushing, and receiving score. Derrick Henry had over 200 yards with a couple of scores, resulting in 35.8 points; Tony Pollard and D’Onta Foreman each has three-touchdown days and 33.7 and 31.8, respectively. Travis Etienne had a 25.2 in his first game as the feature back; Dalvin Cook looked good as well behind a 25.1.

A.J. Brown had a monster day at the receiver position and hauled in three scores to put up a 39.6. DeAndre Hopkins (33.9) looked great, while the Dolphins’ dynamic duo posted 30-plus each as they torched the Lions. D.J. Moore had a big day thanks to his Hail Mary grab that gave him a 27.5.

The only tight end to boom was Tyler Conklin who reeled in two touchdowns for the Jets.

Busted

WR Richie James (-4.0), DST Steelers (-3.0), DST Bears (-3.0), DST Lions (-2.0), DST Raiders (-1.0), WR Davante Adams (1.2), QB Malik Willis (1.4), QB Derek Carr (1.94), WR Courtland Sutton (2.3), TE Tyler Higbee (3.5), RB Darrell Henderson Jr. (5.0), WR Gabe Davis (5.5), RB Jonathan Taylor (5.6), TE Mark Andrews (6.3), WR Christian Kirk (7.0), WR DeVonta Smith (7.3), RB Josh Jacobs (7.4), RB Raheem Mostert (7.7), WR Diontae Johnson (8.5), RB Eno Benjamin (8.5), RB David Montgomery (8.5), QB Daniel Jones (9.04), RB Devin Singletary (9.3)

Malik Willis did not do much of anything in his first career start for the Titans and had just 1.4 fantasy points. Derek Carr was a complete embarrassment as the Raiders failed to score a point and he had a 1.94. Daniel Jones was not great either, registering just 9.04 points.

Darrell Henderson Jr. looked as if the job was all his and he was bad again with just 5.0. Jonathan Taylor continues to have a season from hell as he had a 5.6, while Josh Jacobs slowed down this week and only put up 7.4 points. Raheem Mostert did not do much and had a 7.7; Eno Benjamin and David Montgomery each had 8.5 in disappointing days. Devin Singletary just makes the bust list with a 9.3 in a down game against the Packers.

The receiver busts were headlined by Davante Adams (1.2) and Courtland Sutton (2.3). Gabe Davis (5.5) did not get the ball much on Sunday Night Football, while Christian Kirk and DeVonta Smith each had a couple of grabs for 7.0 and 7.3 points, respectively. Diontae Johnson was a disappointment again and had just 8.5 points. Somehow, Richie James had a -4.0 on two fumbled punt returns.

Tight end Tyler Higbee had just 3.5 points in a bust performance. Mark Andrews got hurt during his game and had a 6.3.

The worst defenses of the week were the Steelers and Bears who each had -3.0 points. The Lions finished with -2.0 in their loss to the Cowboys and the Raiders had a -1.0 after losing 24-0 against the Saints.

Patriots Fantasy Recap

Rhamondre Stevenson led the New England Patriots in terms of fantasy score once again with 21.3 points even though he did not find the end zone. Jakobi Meyers had a nice game with a 21.0 behind nine grabs for 60 yards and a touchdown. Nick Folk also had a 21.0 while he nailed five field goals and an extra point.

DeVante Parker had a 0.0 but left the game due to injury after one snap. Nelson Agholor had a 1.2 after barely playing. Tyquan Thornton had a 2.3 on one grab and Hunter Henry had a 3.2 on his one catch.