Welcome to the NFL’s 2022 trade deadline! The window for teams to send players elsewhere via trade will be closed at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and the New England Patriots are certainly a team to watch.

Not only are they sitting at 4-4 coming off a hard-fought win over the New York Jets, they also have been quite active on deadline day through the years: New England has made at least one move in the days leading up to the deadline in four out of the last six years, and seven out of the last 10.

Will 2022 be more of the same? Will the team be a buyer or seller? And will the team’s relative lack of salary cap space — New England currently has only $1.86 million available, per Miguel Benzan — be an issue? Let’s find out.

Patriots deadline trades

TBD

NFL deadline trades

Oct. 31: The Baltimore Ravens acquire LB Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears.

Oct. 27: The Philadelphia Eagles acquire DE Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears.

Oct. 27: The Kansas City Chiefs acquire WR Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants.

Oct. 25: The Dallas Cowboys acquire DT Jonathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Oct. 25: The New York Jets acquire RB James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Only trades within the last week, i.e. after Oct. 25, are listed here.

Previous Patriots player trades

LB Chase Winovich: The Patriots sent Winovich to the Cleveland Browns in mid-March, picking up fellow linebacker Mack Wilson in exchange.

G Shaq Mason: New England’s long-time starting right guard is in Tampa Bay since March, with a fifth-round selection — that was later turned into running back Kevin Harris and offensive lineman Andrew Stueber — came back in return.

WR DeVante Parker: New England sent a 2023 third-round selection to its division rivals in Miami to pick up Parker and a fifth-round pick in early April.

QB Jarrett Stidham: The writing was on the wall with the Bailey Zappe draft pick, and Stidham was officially moved in May. The Patriots sent him and seventh-round pick to Las Vegas for a 2023 sixth-rounder.

WR N’Keal Harry: A 2024 seventh-round pick was all that was needed for the Chicago Bears to pick up the former first-round wide receiver via trade. Harry just caught his first touchdown with the team he joined in mid-July.

OT Justin Herron: The Patriots’ lone in-season trade so far saw Herron move to the Raiders for a 2024 sixth-round selection. Herron suffered a season-ending ACL tear just two weeks later.

Patriots positions of need

Offensive tackle: The Patriots have struggled at offensive tackle this season, especially on the right side of the line where neither Isaiah Wynn nor Marcus Cannon have been able to provide a consistent spark. The team does also have Yodny Cajuste on the roster, but any and all help would likely be welcome — especially if Wynn ends up traded away.

Interior offensive line: With David Andrews suffering a concussion, the Patriots had to turn to undrafted rookie Kody Russey as their depth interior lineman versus the New York Jets on Sunday. The practice squad elevatee did not see the field, but New England might prefer to upgrade the IOL5 spot behind starters Andrews, Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu, as well as top backup James Ferentz.

Wide receiver: The Patriots have a solid if unspectacular wide receiver group, but trading away Nelson Agholor would weaken its overall depth. Accordingly, New England might decide to pick somebody else up in case Agholor is moved to another team.

Linebacker: The off-ball linebacker play has been a mixed bag so far, with Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavai, Raekwon McMillan and Mack Wilson struggling with consistency. Adding a player of Roquan Smith’s caliber would have been nice, but maybe the team identifies another option to upgrade the group.

Special teams: New England did sign Raleigh Webb to help replace the injured Cody Davis, but as Bill Belichick pointed out: it takes more than one player to fill Davis’ shoes. Maybe bring some additional kicking game help on board will help with that.

News and rumors tracker