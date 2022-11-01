Report: Former Titans undrafted free agent Hayden Howerton set to join Patriots’ practice squad

The New England Patriots are expected to sign rookie offensive lineman Hayden Howerton to the practice squad, according to a report Tuesday from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Howerton, 23, had joined the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in May. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Southern Methodist product was waived leading up to the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline in August. He logged 98 snaps between left guard, center and right guard in the preseason.

A second-team All-AAC selection and an East-West Shrine Game invite, Howerton’s collegiate career spanned 53 starts for the Mustangs dating back to his true-freshman campaign of 2017.

His arrival in New England follows attrition along the interior line. Sixth-round guard Chasen Hines was placed on injured reserve last weekend, while a concussion had ruled out starting center and team captain David Andrews ahead of the 22-17 win over the New York Jets. Undrafted rookie center Kody Russey served as a standard elevation from the practice squad at MetLife Stadium behind veteran backup James Ferentz.

The Indianapolis Colts will visit Gillette Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.