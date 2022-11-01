The NFL trade deadline came and the NFL trade deadline went, and the New England Patriots... did nothing.

While there were several moves all over the league, the team of head coach Bill Belichick decided not to join the fun ahead of the trading window closing at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. This means that the Patriots’ roster will remain mostly intact for the stretch run of the regular season.

As a consequence, all the players who have been rumored as trade candidates will stay put — wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, and running back Damien Harris among them. Teams did express interest in them as well as wideouts Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker, as well as safety Jabrill Peppers, but no moves materialized before the trade deadline.

Likewise, the Patriots also did not make any acquisitions. A lack of resources — New England has only $1.86 million in salary cap space at the moment, per Miguel Benzan — likely played a role in the inactivity.

The Patriots have therefore now refrained from making a deadline deal in two straight years. The last such move was made in 2020, when wide receiver Isaiah Ford was acquired.

Of course, New England has been quite active on the trade market this year already. The team has made six total moves involving seven players. Among those were the acquisitions of current Patriots DeVante Parker and Mack Wilson.

As far as the trade deadline is concerned, there were 10 moves on Tuesday — up from four last year:

A ninth trade this week was already reported on Monday, and saw the Bears send standout linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL closing its trading window also brings a procedural change: all players that are released from this point on are now subject to waivers. Previously, only those with less than four seasons had to go through the waiver wire.