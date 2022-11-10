Fantasy Football Preview: Will Tom Brady have success in Germany?

Week 9 saw one of the greatest fantasy performances ever when Joe Mixon had five total touchdowns and posted 55.1 points. Will week 10 have another legendary performance? We’ll see.

For now, let’s gear up for the upcoming week by diving into the fantasy football world.

Fantasy-related News

Bills quarterback Josh Allen dealing with an elbow injury

Running back Aaron Jones will try to play on Sunday against the Cowboys despite ankle injury

Ezekiel Elliot expected to play on Sunday and be the starter for the Cowboys

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks a major question mark after not being traded

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. expected to sign somewhere soon, likely a playoff contender

Starts of the Week

QB Marcus Mariota at Carolina Panthers: Mariota has been a serviceable fantasy quarterback all season and this is a great spot for him. This is a primetime matchup on Thursday Night football, and it gives him a chance to earn some respect. He will be able to run the ball and should be able to find his weapons through the air. Look for Mariota to have a big fantasy day.

RB Leonard Fournette vs. Seattle Seahawks: Fournette has struggled all season and voiced his opinion on his usage after last week. He wants the ball in his hands and this Seattle run defense is a great opportunity to get him going. They are ranked 24th against the run and have given up big fantasy days to running backs. This is going to be the Fournette game so be ready for a nice fantasy performance.

WR Amari Cooper at Miami Dolphins: Cooper proves week in and week out that he is still a great wide receiver. He goes up against the 21st ranked defense against the pass in the Miami Dolphins. They will have to keep up with this dynamic Phins offense so expect Cooper to get the ball a lot.

Bust Candidates

QB Tom Brady vs. Seattle Seahawks: Brady led a big game-winning drive on Sunday but still only threw one touchdown pass. He knows how important it is to get this run game going if they want to make a deep playoff run. He therefore might be handing the ball off a lot in this game. Look for Brady to be more of a game manager in the first ever game in Germany.

RB Najee Harris vs. New Orleans Saints: Harris has been a massive disappointment all season and he is expected to lose touches to rookie Jaylen Warren. The Saints defense has been up and down all season, but they know that it is essential to shut him down all day. Look for Warren to steal his touches and Harris to struggle.

TE Zach Ertz at Los Angeles Rams: The Rams have been dominant against tight ends this season. They are the fourth best team in the league against the position and Ertz has seen fewer targets since the return of DeAndre Hopkins. Look for him to have a hard time against the defending champions.

Sleeper of the Week

TE Cade Otton vs. Seattle Seahawks: Otton had a massive drive to help the Buccaneers win a big game against the Rams last week. He has definitely earned Brady’s trust and will surely see his fair share of targets and play a major role in the Bucs offense moving forward.

