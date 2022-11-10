The Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) travel to Bank of America Stadium to take on the Carolina Panthers (+2.5) to kick off Week 10. Atlanta comes into this one at 4-5 and a win would put them in first place in what is a bad NFC South this season.

The last time these two teams faced off, the game resulted in fireworks as the Falcons won in overtime. Marcus Mariota had arguably his best game of the year, and will likely be able to repeat it. It is sort of a legacy game for him on primetime and he could turn some heads with a big performance.

The Falcons defense struggled against the Panthers offense in the last matchup and will be looking to rebound. The main priority will be shutting down D.J. Moore and D’Onta Foreman; if they can do that and get pressure on the quarterback, they will force turnovers and put the offense in positions to score.

The Panthers, meanwhile, come into this game at 2-7 and have a big opportunity to upset a divisional rival. If Foreman can get going on the ground, it will open up the passing attack. This will give Moore and Terrace Marshall Jr. opportunities to make big plays.

If Carolina is going to win this game, though, it will be because their defense showed up in a big way. Brian Burns can disrupt this game in a big way by getting after Mariota. He is a game wrecker and can easily force turnovers all on his own. The Panthers will also need to stop the rush and win the field position battle.

The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

Cordarrelle Patterson Over 55.5 Rushing Yards (-115): Patterson has looked really good since his return to the field from injured reserve. He is a major part of this Atlanta offense, and they will feed him tonight. They will pound the rock and Patterson should easily go over 55.5 rushing yards.