Patriots safety Devin McCourty to join CBS Sports as guest analyst in Week 10

The New England Patriots are currently on their bye week, but that does not mean their players will completely shut themselves off from the game. Quite the opposite is the case, especially as far as safety Devin McCourty is concerned: he will join CBS Sports as a guest analyst in Week 10, as was announced by the network on Thursday.

McCourty will share his expertise on two pre-game shows on Sunday. He will first appear on That Other Pregame Show at 9 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, followed by The NFL Today at 12 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

This Sunday, Patriots safety and 3-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty joins CBS Sports as a guest analyst:



THAT OTHER PREGAME SHOW, 9 AM ET on CBS Sports Network



THE NFL TODAY, 12 PM ET on CBS and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/7d8BTyXEuJ — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) November 10, 2022

While he may lack TV experience, McCourty brings considerable football knowledge to the temporary gig. He is playing in the NFL since the Patriots made him a first-round draft pick in 2010, appearing in a combined 221 regular season and playoff games and helping the organization win three Super Bowls.

This season is more of the same for McCourty. The 35-year-old has started all nine of New England’s contests so far this season, continuing to be a reliable member of the team’s defensive backfield and a vocal leader in the locker room.

What has changed for him this year, though, is that his twin brother Jason McCourty is no longer an active player in the league. Jason announced his retirement in July, ending a 13-year career that also included a three-year stint alongside Devin in New England — a stint that resulted in them becoming the first set of twins to win a Super Bowl together.

Since then, Jason has gone into media as well: he is a co-host on the NFL Network program Good Morning Football. If Devin’s appearance on CBS this weekend is a sign of things to come, the two brothers might soon find themselves as colleagues again.