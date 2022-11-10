Week 10 of the NFL season has arrived, and as usual the action will be kicked off with some primetime action.

This week’s edition of Thursday Night Football will see the Carolina Panthers play host to the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. What does the NFC South matchup mean from a New England Patriots point of view, though? Let’s find out.

Welcome to our first rooting guide of the week.

8:15 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Carolina Panthers (2-7): Go Falcons! As we have mentioned in previous rooting guides, the Patriots own the Panthers’ third- and sixth-round selections in next year’s draft. Every Carolina loss is therefore a net positive for New England, and might help those picks end up early in those two rounds. The visitors are therefore the team to go for in this one. | Amazon Prime, fuboTV

Make sure to head down to the comment section to discuss tonight’s game, and to regularly check back to Pats Pulpit even through the Patriots’ bye week.